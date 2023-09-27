WE’VE arrived at the greatest ‘era’ team in Millwall’s history and there surely can’t be any debate about this one, can there?

We thought about extending this era to include the 1990-91 season. After all, Teddy Sheringham was still part of the squad after relegation back to the Second Division and was the top-scorer in the Football League that campaign.

Millwall also bounced back to finish in the play-offs, though they fell well short as they lost 6-2 on aggregate to Brighton & Hove Albion in the semi-finals.

But with key players such as Terry Hurlock and Tony Cascarino leaving, Alex Rae signing from Falkirk, Mick McCarthy joining permanently from Lyon, and the likes of Kenny Cunningham starting to establish themselves in the side, from the summer of 1990 on it felt like a new era. Especially as McCarthy went on to become manager and built a side that appeared to be genuine promotion contenders before a dramatic collapse in the second half of the 1995-96 season.

Millwall have been promoted to the top tier once in their history. They spent only two seasons there but the achievement puts them top of our list.

In this side there is leadership, toughness – bordering on criminality (We’re looking at you, Mr Hurlock) – but also skill and elegance in players such as Sheringham and Jimmy Carter.

Here is the best ‘era’ Lions side…

1.

1987-90

4-4-2: Horne; Stevens, Wood, earyeary, Dawes; Carter, Hurlock, Briley, O’Callaghan; Sheringham, Cascarino.

Manager: John Docherty

John Docherty spectacularly built on the work of predecessor George Graham to lead Millwall to promotion to the First Division in his second season in charge.

The Lions finished top of the Second Division with 82 points from 44 games, four points ahead of Aston Villa. (The eagle-eyed among you will have noticed that strange number of games. Trivia question: Why were there 23 teams in the Second Division this season and 21 in the First? The answer is because the First Division was in the process of being reduced to 20 teams. In 1986-87, three teams were automatically relegated from the top flight and a fourth, Charlton, went into the play-offs with the third-, fourth- and fifth-placed teams in the Second Division. Charlton defeated Leeds in the final so only two teams from the second tier were promoted. The following season, three teams were again relegated from the First Division and the fourth-last side, Chelsea, went into the play-offs with the sides from third to fifth in the Second Division. Second-tier Middlesbrough defeated Chelsea in the final, so four teams were relegated from the First Division and three teams were promoted. Got it? Okay, back to the task at hand.)

We’ve heard the stories of the meteoric rises of Cambridge United and Wimbledon, and later Swansea City and AFC Bournemouth, but Millwall’s seems to go a little under the radar when these kinds of achievements are recalled.

The Lions were bottom of the Third Division on December 6, 1982 when George Graham, then 38, was appointed. They were still in last place on March 19, 1983, 12 points from safety after 34 games, though with three games in hand on 20th-place Reading. From there, the Lions gained a remarkable 27 points from their final 12 games to finish 17th, two points above Reading in the last relegation place.

The following season Millwall finished ninth, then second behind Bradford City to earn promotion to the Second Division, then ninth, then 16th, then, almost incomprehensibly, first for a first-ever promotion to the top flight.

There can’t have been a constabulary heart from Liverpool to Luton, Norwich to Nottingham that didn’t quicken in beat at the thought of travelling Millwall fans marauding north, south, east and west that season.

So, how did the Lions go from 16th to first in one campaign? One of the main reasons behind it was recruitment.

Terry Hurlock (Reading) and Jimmy Carter (QPR) had arrived the previous February and March, respectively, for a combined £110,000.

In the summer, the Lions re-signed Irish international Kevin O’Callaghan from Portsmouth for £80,000, and Steve Wood from Reading for the same amount.

Arguably the key signing that summer was Tony Cascarino from Gillingham for £225,000. Cascarino, another Ireland international, would go on to form a brilliant strike partnership with the then 21-year-old Teddy Sheringham, who was on his way to becoming one of the best forwards in the country.

This was the time Millwall agreed a £280,000 shirt sponsorship deal with Lewisham council, though not everyone thought that was such a good idea with local Tory David Green saying: “It is a complete waste of money for the borough. It doesn’t solve any local problems and the only reason for it is to hype up Lewisham council by giving money to a club that doesn’t need it.”

There was also the fear that the club would be renamed Lewisham Millwall though the Lions were quick to deny it. There was a sense of optimism in South Bermondsey with improvements being made to the ground and the signings added to the positivity.

Millwall ended the 1987-88 campaign with the joint-third best defence in the league. It was a tough, rugged defence, and behind them was Brian Horne, the Billericay-born goalkeeper who had come through the youth ranks. Horne set the tone on the opening day with some brilliant saves, before he was eventually beaten by Archie Stephens in the 75th minute following Sheringham’s 28th-minute opener. Horne was named the supporters’ player of the year that season (Danis Salman, unlucky to lose out here, was the club’s player of the year) and was first-choice in both seasons in the top flight.

In front of Horne, the ultimate one-club man: Keith ‘Rhino’ Stevens. Millwall hardly took a backward step over the 1987-88 and 1988-89 seasons and that sums up how Stevens played.

Stevens represented Millwall 557 times, second only behind Barry Kitchener who played 596 times for the Lions. He was given a testimonial in 2001, a year after being fired as joint-manager with his former team-mate Alan McLeary.

Another former team-mate, Sheringham, was with testimonial opponents Tottenham at The Den. Sheringham said: “There has been a lot of talk about whether footballers deserve testimonials but there are players that stay loyal.

“If you have been a long servant to one club then it’s up to people whether they want to pay their respects.

“There were times when Keith could have moved on in his career but he didn’t. He stayed very loyal to Millwall.

“I had some good times at Millwall, playing in the same team as Keith, and he deserves a good turn-out after all he has done for the club. It has been his life since he was a boy.”

“I don’t bear any grudges,” Stevens said about his sacking ahead of the testimonial. “I am Millwall through and through and of course I want them to do well. Many of the lads have grown up with me and I want them to succeed.

“I popped into the training ground a couple of times to catch up with the lads and Mark McGhee made me very welcome.”

Wood made 22 appearances in 1987-88 but was a regular in the First Division campaign, playing 35 times. He was a player that clearly had intelligence on the pitch and he proved that was the case off it as well. Wood is now the managing director of football agency Midas Sports after gaining an FA Diploma in the Treatment and Management of Sports Injuries, an FA qualification in Sports Psychology and a Uefa A coaching badge.

Lambeth’s McLeary is fifth on the Lions’ all-time appearance list, playing 413 times in two spells from 1981 to 1993 and 1997 to 1999. One hundred of them came over these three seasons.

It says a lot about McLeary’s character that despite being under 6ft tall and weighing just 11 stone, he had such longevity in the centre of defence at a time in English football when flying tackles and elbows were the norm.

Despite sacking him, Millwall called on McLeary again in 2006 as a caretaker manager with Tony Burns, between the tenures of Dave Tuttle and Nigel Spackman.

It’s a pity McLeary hasn’t passed on more of that knowledge from his playing career through coaching. He did link up with National League South Dartford in 2022-23, with Darts boss Alan Dowson explaining his influence to Kent Online: “We’re getting stronger and stronger with him coming in once a week, we’re benefiting from that.”

Left-back Ian Dawes joined Millwall from QPR for £150,000 in the summer of 1988. Despite being just 5ft6ins, he was a big presence on the pitch. Dawes made 68 league appearances and scored five goals in those two seasons, and was named the club’s player of the year in 1989-90. He scored four goals in the latter season despite the side’s struggles.

Millwall had the classic midfield in 1988-89, with two wingers and two tough-as-nails central midfielders. Carter is surely one of the biggest bargains in the club’s history, not just in terms of what he offered on the pitch but in the profit he generated after joining from QPR for £15,000 in 1987 and leaving for First Division champions Liverpool for £800,000 in 1991.

This was an era when midfields were full of horrible bastards, and Terry Hurlock wouldn’t mind us saying he fit right in and was probably towards the top of the bastard list with the likes of Dennis Wise, Vinny Jones and Steve McMahon. In his second spell with the club in 1994, Hurlock didn’t take long to make a familiar impact. “After nine minutes I’ve tackled this geezer (Iwan Roberts),” Hurlock told the Daily Mail in 2019. “He’s lashed out at me on the floor, so I’ve booted him back. The referee saw it, red card.

“The missus had only left the front room to put the roasties and gravy on, when she came back the kids were asking, ‘Where’s Dad?’ She hadn’t a clue!”

‘Warlock’ made 34 league appearances in the 1988-89 season, scored three goals and was named the club’s player of the year. He felt he could have got a full England cap after three B appearances. “I’m so incredibly proud of them. We played a tournament in Scandinavia (in 1989). I was in midfield alongside Gazza, what a pleasure that was.

“I got player of the tournament. I thought I’d done enough to step up. Gazza did, David Platt too. There was talk of me, but I think politics killed it, they didn’t want Millwall around the England squad.”

Beside Hurlock in midfield, Les Briley had found a “home” at Millwall. When you meet Briley now you would never visualise him playing alongside the Rottweiler Hurlock let alone mixing it and often coming out on top against some of the toughest midfielders in the history of the English game. He is quiet-spoken and unassuming in his current role at the club.

Briley made a total of 57 appearances in Millwall’s two seasons in the First Division. Not bad going for someone who was just about to turn 30 at the start of the 1988-89 season and who had never played in the top flight before.

It’s no wonder Briley is still involved with the Lions. Look how he describes the club. “I have played for five league clubs. At every club you play for, you believe your heart is in that club. As a professional footballer, you have to believe that. But when I came to Millwall, I realised everywhere else had just been a job.

“The place is so homely, so warm. Footballers tend to form cliques, it’s one of those things.

“But here, there is a warmth between people, regardless of what they do. It’s a togetherness I don’t think you could get in many clubs. The people you see who don’t matter, do matter, at Millwall. The groundsman, the people who sweep the terraces, the people in the offices; they really matter.”

And how humble he is: “Fans at all clubs stop and say hello and ask for autographs, but often you feel they do it because of who you are as a name, not anything to do with you as a person. At Millwall, you feel it’s personal to you. People here aren’t casual with you. They aren’t over-awed, either. It doesn’t often happen like that with footballers. When it does, it’s a good thing. Good for us, good for everyone.”

O’Callaghan, who joined Millwall for a second time in 1987, arrived back in South Bermondey from Ipswich Town with real pedigree.

A superbly skilled left-winger capable of a sublime first touch, O’Callaghan made five appearances as Bobby Robson’s Ipswich won the 1980-81 UEFA Cup.

O’Callaghan scored five goals in 34 league games in 1988-89, which in fact made him Millwall’s joint-third top-scorer that season.

And in a throwback to those multi-talented players from the 1920s sides, O’Callaghan has an acting credit to his name, after appearing as a goalkeeper in Escape to Victory, which starred Rotherhithe’s Michael Caine, Pelé and Sylvester Stallone.

Cascarino and Sheringham took to the top flight as if they’d been playing there all their careers. Cascarino scored 13 league goals and Sheringham 11 as Millwall finished in 10th place having started the season as odds-on to go straight back down. That was more than half of the total number of goals the Lions scored that season, 47.

Despite the side’s struggles the following season, the front pair scored nine goals each, almost half of Millwall’s total of 39 as they finished bottom of the table, 17 points off Luton in 17th.

Cascarino had left for Aston Villa for a club record for the Villans of £1.1million and though he was a loss Millwall were already plunging back towards the second tier. The Lions didn’t win any of their final 20 games after December 16.

That first-ever season in the top flight could have been even better. Millwall were still third with eight games to go in 1988-89, but then didn’t win any of those as they finished 10th.

Perhaps the warning signs were there. There was that heavy reliance on Cascarino and Sheringham, as the Lions scored only 47 goals in 38 games. They were the only side in the top 10 with a minus goal difference (5). No other player scored more than five league goals, Dawes and Steve Anthrobus getting four each.

The defence also worsened in 1989-90, the Lions conceding 65 goals, with only 15th-place Crystal Palace (66) letting in more.

Still, it was a brilliant two-and-a-bit seasons, Millwall topping the table in September of their second campaign, with three wins and two draws in their first five games, before the wheels spectacularly came off.

We’re confident that this is the best ‘era’ team in the club’s history. There can’t be any debate about that, surely…

