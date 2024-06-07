IT’S every kid’s dream to play at Wembley. And it’s every kid’s dream to score at Wembley.

But even in your dreams, you could hardly have come up with a more perfect goal than Gary Alexander’s on May 24, 2009.

Anyone who has kicked a ball knows what the sweet spot feels like. It feels good even if you’re just kicking about on your own.

Imagine, then, the feeling when it is in front of 45,000 of your