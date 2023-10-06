AS football fans, we love identifying turning points. Ones where everything turned peachy, or where it all went pear-shaped.

Take the 2017-18 season, for example, the first back in the Championship after two campaigns in League One. There is hardly a Millwall supporter who couldn’t tell you where and when that season’s turning point happened.

It often feels with Millwall that we are waiting for a turning point in the season. In five of their last six full campaigns in the second tier when they have taken their play-off challenge deep into the season – twice to the penultimate day, twice to the last day – here were their positions at points during those seasons:

2017-18: 17th at halfway stage

2019-20: 13th at halfway stage

2020-21: 16th at halfway stage

2021-22: 16th after 29 games

2022-23: 16th after 11 games

The Lions are notoriously slow-starters. Even in their promotion season after League One they were 14th after after 21 games. Then, something seems to click into place. That season it was a 3-1 win over Charlton Athletic at The Den. The following season it was a 4-3 win against Leeds United at Elland Road.

It already feels this season is headed that way. It has been inconsistent so far. It started with an encouraging win at Middlesbrough but just two games later Rowett was admitting to feeling hurt by the away fans’ chants when they lost 3-1 to Norwich City at Carrow Road.

Pressure built ahead of the trip to Home Park but Rowett’s side produced the classic smash and grab against a team that had 66 per cent possession and 21 shots at goal.

“I thought we were diligent,” Rowett said. “I thought we were professional, I thought we were very, very concentrated and I think we made it very, very difficult for Plymouth to break us down.”

In other words, all the things that make a good Millwall side. It’s as if the Lions need reminders of what the fundamentals are that they have to produce to get results.

Here, we identify the turning points in the last six seasons in the Championship.

2017-18

Millwall hadn’t won away in the Championship all season and were 16th in the table in January when they went to a Leeds side who were 12 points ahead of them.

Cue an absolutely madcap afternoon when the Lions led 2-0 at half-time after Whites centre-back Liam Cooper had been sent off, the hosts hit back with three goals in 10 minutes after the break, before Tom Elliott scored the equaliser three minutes from time and Jed Wallace the winner two minutes into added-time.

Neil Harris’ side didn’t lose any of their next 15 league games in a 17-game unbeaten run and they were in the play-off places with two games left, albeit other sides had games in hand.

Unfortunately, the “steam train” just ran out of fuel as a 2-0 defeat to Middlesbrough on the penultimate day ended their chances of a shot at the Premier League.

Points-per-game pre-turning point: 1.148

Points-per-game post-turning point: 2.16

2018-19

This was more a twist of fate than a turning point.

On March 17, 2019, Harris’ side were 2-0 up against Brighton with two minutes of their FA Cup quarter-final left. Then a mad seven minutes and a penalty shootout defeat saved them from, let’s be honest, what would have been an awful ordeal against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. City scored four or more goals in 14 games that season. They had put seven past Schalke five days before the Lions lost to the Seagulls. They would have given Millwall a hiding live on national television.

Instead, on the same day City defeated Brighton 1-0 in their semi-final, Millwall defeated West Bromwich Albion 2-0 at The Den. We can only wonder what it would have done to Millwall’s morale had they lost heavily to City and ended that weekend in the Championship relegation zone.

So Lions fans owe an eternal debt to David Martin for dropping Solly March’s innocuous free-kick over the line. Ahem…

PPG pre-turning point: 0.97

PPG post-turning point (until safety guaranteed on penultimate day): 1

2019-20

Harris promised a big summer of change after mentioning major problems in the dressing room the previous season. Millwall followed through, signing 10 first-team players.

One of them, Matt Smith, scored two goals in the first three games as the Lions collected seven points.

But then things went south very quickly. Harris had already publicly dug out another summer recruit, Connor Mahoney, for not crossing the ball enough and then the Lions lost 2-0 at Blackburn Rovers on September 14. That defeat was three games after the side had been humiliated at Craven Cottage. Fulham won 4-0 and set records since those statistics started being recorded for possession and completed passes in the Championship.

After the final whistle at Ewood Park, Harris was alone in the dugout staring out on the empty pitch before facing his media duties. He knew deep down his time as Millwall manager was up.

Harris took charge of three more games, a defeat at home to Queens Park Rangers and draws at Huddersfield Town and Luton Town. His departure was announced the day after the game at Kenilworth Road.

Adam Barrett took charge of three games – including a memorable 2-1 win over Leeds United at The Den – before Rowett was appointed.

Rowett led a play-off challenge, one that only ended with a 4-3 defeat to QPR at Loftus Road on the second-last day.

PPG pre-turning point: 1.1

PPG post-turning point: 1.58

2020-21

Millwall seemed to be heading towards a relegation battle when they lost 3-1 to Nottingham Forest at The City Ground on January 16. They had just one win in 15 league games, worse than relegation form, more bottom-of-the-table form.

“We have got to start getting serious,” Rowett said after the game, “because we have to start grabbing games and be more aggressive.”

This was the season when there were no supporters in grounds due to Covid-19 restrictions. The Lions had been one of the worst-affected squads in that campaign. Rowett and his coaching staff had missed two games the previous October after testing positive. A number of the squad had to isolate a various times in the season after positive tests.

After that defeat to Forest, Rowett switched from a 3-4-3 formation to 3-5-2, and his side scored after four minutes through Scott Malone to beat a Huddersfield Town side that had almost 70 per cent possession.

There were echoes in Rowett’s comments after the win over Plymouth of what he said after the victory over Huddersfield when “our discipline was superb and the determination phenomenal”. Back to basics?

That win over the Terriers was the start of a nine-game unbeaten run and there were only three defeats in a 17-match period which brought them into play-off contention. It’s the only season in Rowett’s time in charge that they still didn’t have a chance of finishing in the top six with two games or one game to go.

PPG pre-turning point: 1.13

PPG post-turning point: 1.56

2021-22

This will again sound familiar: “When you look at some of our recent away games we’ve just not done the right things for long enough. You can’t come to places like this and concede soft goals.

“We’ve come away from being that horrible team to play against, a team that’s really organised and keeps clean sheets, a team that fights to get results away from home.”

That was after a 1-0 defeat to Blackpool at Bloomfield Road in January that left the Lions languishing in 14th place, 11 points off the play-offs.

What happened next? Millwall defeated West Brom 2-0 in their next game, lost only one of 11 and kept five consecutive clean sheets at the end of that run. They still had a chance of finishing in the play-offs on the final day of the season at AFC Bournemouth.

The defeat against the Tangerines was another proverbial kick up the backside, and they responded.

PPG pre-turning point: 1.27

PPG post-turning point: 1.8

2022-23

Rowett ditched the five-at-the-back formation after a 2-1 defeat to Blackburn at Ewood Park in September that left Millwall 16th in the table.

The Lions switched to 4-2-3-1 and drew 1-1 at Rotherham United, before winning their next four.

One vital part of that new formation was the new partnership of Zian Flemming and Tom Bradshaw in attack. They scored all eight goals in the first four games of that run, four each.

Before the change in formation, Flemming had scored one goal and Bradshaw none. They finished the campaign with 15 and 17 league goals, respectively. The tactical change transformed their and Millwall’s season. (And after a combined 31 goals in the last 35 games of last season, it also makes you wonder why we haven’t seen that partnership more in this campaign.)

That goal return was a major part of the reason that Millwall have gone as close as they have to the play-offs since their return to the second tier. Ironically it was against Rovers on the final day that they blew their chance having been in the top six with 45 minutes of the season remaining.

PPG pre-turning point: 1.18

PPG post-turning point: 1.57

