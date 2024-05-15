KEVIN Nugent is hopeful Millwall fans will back his under-21 side in huge numbers as they attempt to replicate last year’s success.

Millwall Under-21s won both the Professional Development League and the subsequent play-off semi-final and final in May 2023 to mark a brilliant year of achievement for the youth side.

They secured the league title again with last month’s 3-3 draw against Barnsley and will be hungry to go all the way for back-to-back doubles.

A semi-final tie against Birmingham City at The Den looms on Friday night and, with the Millwall’s senior team already concluding their season, Nugent is keen for fans to turn up in numbers like they did last year.

He told NewsAtDen: “Last season for the final we had good support from the Millwall fans. So if we could get a few down there for our semi-final against Birmingham, that would be fantastic as well. We know how important the fans are here.

“It gives you a lift whether it’s a few thousand or a lot more. Especially for our teams where you don’t get many people at the games and then in big games like this you do get a few. So it would be fantastic if we could get a few Millwall fans in the door.”

Millwall’s Under-21s have enjoyed a marvellous season and topped their league after winning seventeen of their 29 games and scoring a whopping 80 goals in the process.

While many of their players won’t make it to Neil Harris’ first-team, higher-profile matches like the play-off games gives them a chance to promote their talents and catch the attention of a senior side in the EFL or in non-league.

Nugent has urged his players to treat every match like an FA Cup final to give themselves the best chance of progressing in their careers.

He said: “Whether it’s a training session or a friendly match, young players these days really have to focus and turn it into their own personal FA Cup final.

“Because you never know who’s watching at any stage. Even in training the [first-team] manager could be looking across at one of our sessions and see one of the players doing something and things change so these lads have to make sure they’re concentrated and focused and every single game has to be a cup final for them.”

Last year’s captain Chin Okoli, who was also the matchwinner in the play-off final against Sheffield United, has recently returned to fitness after struggling with injury since a loan spell at Bromley.

The south London side were promoted from non-league football earlier this month with another Millwall defender, Kamarl Grant, spending the second half of the campaign at Bromley and playing in the play-off final.

Nugent said: “It’s fantastic for him. He went out on loan at Bromley, been in and out of the side sometimes and that’s development of not getting too down when you’re not in the team and just plugging away.

“He’s become a regular in their side in the latter part of the season and goes on to Wembley to get promoted, which is absolutely fantastic for him.”