PAUL Ifill has revealed that his over-exuberant celebrations during Tim Cahill’s goal is what left him going off a stretcher in Millwall’s FA Cup semi-final win over Sunderland.

The Lions experienced one of the greatest days in their history 20 years ago tomorrow when they beat the Black Cats 1-0 to reach the FA Cup final against Manchester United.

Cahill’s goal after 26 minutes was enough for the win and sparked crazy celebrations inside Old Trafford.

Only minutes later Ifill appeared to overstretch for the ball and was forced to come off.

The former winger, who currently works in New Zealand as head coach at Wellington Olympic, exclusively told NewsAtDen: “I haven’t really told too many people this, I talk about it over here [in New Zealand]. But what actually happened, and it’s a bit embarrassing, is that after the goal, when Timmy runs off to celebrate, I ran off behind him.

“But as he turned, I turned as well to go after him and catch him. But I actually pulled my groin then.

“I didn’t say anything but as we’re celebrating, I’m thinking ‘s***, I think I’ve done my groin.’ I tried to sprint and try and tell myself there’s nothing wrong but as soon as I took off to try and do that, bang. It was even worse and I realised I done something pretty bad here.”

Ifill, 44, went off with a groin issue before captain Kevin Muscat went off later in the first half after suffering a broken knee cap. Ifill’s teammates would never let him forget the difference in their exits.

He added: “The embarrassing part of it all though was I got stretchered off and then 20 minutes later, Kevin Muscat breaks his knee cap and manages to walk off the pitch.

“The boys gave me absolute pelters for months for that. Me getting stretchered off with a sore groin while Kevin is walking off with a broken knee cap.”

