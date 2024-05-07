KAMARL Grant and Bromley were promoted into League Two after a dramatic penalty shootout win in the National League final.

Former Millwall defender Byron Webster struck the winning spot-kick against Solihull Moors after extra-time to spark wild celebrations from fans inside Wembley.

The win means Bromley will head to the EFL for the first time in their 132-year history, joining league winners Chesterfield in being promoted from the fifth-tier.

Grant, 21, can be happy with the role he played in helping Bromley go up having arrived at Hayes Lane on loan from Millwall at the beginning of February.

The defender played all 120 minutes of the final, all 90 minutes of last week’s semi-final win over Altrincham and started all of their last four regular season games.

Michael Cheek gave Bromley the lead after 41 minutes on Sunday before Joe Sbarra equalised for Solihull Moors in the second half.

Cheek restored Bromley’s lead with a penalty after 58 minutes but Jamey Osborne levelled things up again after the hour mark.

Bromley would eventually prevail in the shootout 4-3 with Webster going viral for his confident antics before and after he took the winning penalty.

The 37-year-old, who was at Millwall between 2014 and 2019, told BBC Sport: “The keeper said to me, ‘I know which way you’re going,’ and I thought, ‘You don’t because I don’t even know which way I’m going yet,’”.

“So that’s why I had a little smirk. The other penalties I was thinking I’d go to my left, and that was the idea.

“It wasn’t until they scored their fifth penalty and I knew that I had to score that I thought he’s gone that way most times, I know if I open my foot up [and shoot to the right] he’s not going to have much of a chance as long as I hit it nice and cleanly.”

Grant ends his loan spell with 13 appearances for Bromley and with some valuable experience under his belt. He arrived at Hayes Lane weeks after Chin Okoli, another young Millwall defender, departed the club having played regular football in the first half of the football.

Meanwhile, Webster continues his extraordinary record at Wembley. He won the League One play-off final with Yeovil in 2013 before achieving the same feat with Millwall in 2017. He also won the FA Trophy two years ago with Bromley when they beat Wrexham.