NEIL Harris will spend the next few weeks doing two things – watching the play-offs and helping to plot Millwall’s recruitment.

The Lions’ season came to an end last Saturday and, while some of the players may have already jetted off their holiday, the Millwall boss said his work continues for the next couple of weeks.

Along with enjoying the play-off matches across the EFL, the 46-year-old head coach will be involved in drawing up recruitment plans before enjoying some time off.

Speaking last week, Harris told NewsAtDen: “Now it’s recruitment time. And there’s play-off games. My break doesn’t come yet.

“I love play-off football. Whether my team’s involved when it’s a bit pressurised or if we’re not, I love the games. I will watch every play-off game.

“I will be at quite a few. But the games I can’t be at, I will watch. I love watching the games, the atmospheres and watching managers during those games in the pressure moments. A lot to learn from them.

“Play-off football is key for me and that is linked to recruitment. And obviously there are various leagues around Europe that are still continuing that might affect us over the summer. And there’s a lot of work to do behind the scenes to do with individual meetings, agent meetings and board meetings.

“The football fixture calendar finishes for Millwall Football Club at three o’clock on Saturday but mine will probably run for at least another two weeks afterwards.”

Harris added in his pre-match press conference before the trip to Swansea City that he will be taking some time off, although he will remain in constant communication with the club.

He said: “I will have time off. I have experience now in the time I’ve been doing this to make sure I do get a bit of time.

“You talk about time off and family time but there has to be a balance. I don’t turn my phone off, that’s not how it works. It’s making sure I’m accessible and have my finger on the pulse and in daily contact with various members at board level and recruitment guys.

“But done at the right times. I have to enjoy those moments away with the family.”