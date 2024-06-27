MILLWALL will play Nottingham Forest and Spanish side Real Murcia during their training camp in Spain.

The Lions have this afternoon announced the two friendly fixtures to come towards the end of July as their pre-season finally begins to take shape.

Having previously announced a friendly against Gillingham for Saturday July 13, they have now formalised plans for two games on the continent.

They will face Premier League Forest on Tuesday July 23 and Spanish third-tier side Real Murcia on Friday July 26.

Both games will take place at the Pinatar Arena. Since opening in 2013, the stadium has hosted friendly matches for clubs such as Newcastle United, Preston North End and Ipswich Town.

Tickets are now available via the club’s website for fans to buy.

Millwall’s competitive schedule has also begun to take shape in recent days with Watford up first in the Championship in August and a trip to Portsmouth to follow in the Carabao Cup.

Elsewhere, Lions players have returned to training this week and, along with club staff, held a minute of silence to honour Matija Sarkic, their former team-mate who tragically passed away earlier this month at the age of 26.