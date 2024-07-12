MILLWALL head to Gillingham for their first proper friendly of pre-season in a repeat of 2023’s July meeting.

The two clubs face off almost exactly a year on from that game but plenty has changed for both sides.

By far the biggest difference comes on the touchline where Neil Harris has switched dugouts having been sacked as Gills boss last October before being re-hired by Millwall in February.

After several weeks of flirting with relegation in the winter, the return of Harris gave the Lions a much-needed boost and they ended last season in mid-table as the Championship’s most in-form team.

Gary Rowett was Millwall boss while Neil Harris led Gillingham in this friendly a year ago. Image: Millwall FC

But all of that feels so long ago after a busy summer where plenty has unfolded off the pitch.

Chief Executive Steve Kavanagh led the departure of major boardroom figures in May just weeks before the Lions also confirmed that club captain Shaun Hutchinson was going to be released.

In more recent days, sharpshooter Macaulay Langstaff became the club’s first summer signing with defender Japhet Tanganga following him in just days after. Yesterday afternoon, the club announced a third signing in four days as Lincoln City goalkeeper Lucas Jensen arrived at The Den.

But all of these events pale in comparison to the devastating and sudden passing of first-choice goalkeeper Matija Sarkic at the age of 26 last month.

During this friendly in 2023, away fans spent much of the afternoon paying tribute to the recently-departed chairman John Berylson and are now likely to do the same for the Montenegrin international.

That game a year ago finished 2-0 after goals by Kevin Nisbet and Aidomo Emakhu for what was then Gary Rowett’s side.

This match is the first of four in front of fans with the Lions also set to play a number of behind closed doors games.

In terms of team news, Adam Mayor and Connal Trueman will be missing due to injury while Harris has indicated that Langstaff will only play a limited role in the afternoon’s football. If the Lions chief maintains that policy across all of his new signings, it could open the door for a Millwall Under-21 goalkeeper to make a rare first-team appearance given the newly-arrived Jensen is the only senior keeper in the squad.

Saturday marks Gillingham’s opening outing of pre-season in front of fans as new boss Mark Bonner takes to the touchline for the first time as head coach.

He replaced Stephen Clemence, who lasted only six months in the job after taking over from Harris in November.

The Gills, who finished 12th in League Two last season, have so far signed wingers Jack Nolan and Aaron Rowe, midfielder Armani Little and striker Elliott Nevitt.