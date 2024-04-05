MILLWALL face yet another season-defining match when they travel to Huddersfield Town for a relegation six-pointer.

Monday’s defeat at Rotherham United – coupled with the Terriers drawing with Stoke City – mean now just four points separate Millwall from Huddersfield, who occupy the final place in the bottom three.

If the Lions were to lose for a second time in six days in Yorkshire, it would leave them in their most perilous position of the season and at serious risk of playing in League One come August.

How exactly they have ended up back in this situation having only recently hit a purple patch under Neil Harris speaks to how intensely competitive it is down at the bottom of the Championship.

The Lions boss was bullish about the prospects of his team bouncing back but the fanbase appear to be split about their side’s chances in this relegation fight.

A quick look at social media suggests some believe the defeat against Rotherham was classic Millwall and was just a blip in what has otherwise been a handful of resilient performances under Harris.

Others are glancing at the form of Queen’s Park Rangers, Gary Rowett’s arrival at Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers’ incredible 5-1 win at Sunderland and wondering if their side is in danger of being sucker-punched by fate in the final weeks of this season.

Huddersfield will sniff a chance for the knockout and are searching for their first victory in seven matches. Andre Breitenreiter was appointed as their head coach in the middle of February but has only managed one win so far.

It has been a dreadful season for the west Yorkshire side who, let’s not forget, were the beaten play-off finalists as recently as May 2022.

Since then no one has been able to arrest the slide gripping this club and the fanbase will be worried that this sorry situation will leave them in the third-tier for the first time since 2012.

Huddersfield have been the draw kings so far with 16 in the Championship but they will know only a win will do this time.

It finished as a draw back at The Den in December when Brooke Norton-Cuffy’s second half goal was cancelled out by a Delano Burgzorg’s penalty in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

Harris will need all hands on deck in this testing period but the Lions are very short in two positions. Strikers Tom Bradshaw and Kevin Nisbet are not expected to be ready to return while left-back also looks vulnerable with Murray Wallace ruled out for the rest of the season while Joe Bryan still faces time on the touchline.

– Stat Station –

Both of Ryan Longman’s only two Millwall goals have now come in different games against Rotherham. It also marked the eighth occasion a substitute has scored for Millwall in the Championship this season with seven of them coming away from home – Murray Wallace’s late goal against QPR at The Den on Boxing Day being the exception.

in the Championship this season with – Murray Wallace’s late goal against QPR at The Den on Boxing Day being the exception. Longman and Romain Esse have the joint-most substitute appearances for the Lions in the league this season with both coming off the bench 16 times . Esse made his first appearance under Neil Harris in the 2-1 defeat to Rotherham, meaning the last five times he has appeared for Millwall (Hull, Coventry, Ipswich, Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham) he has faced defeat.

. Esse made his first appearance under Neil Harris in the 2-1 defeat to Rotherham, meaning the last five times he has appeared for Millwall (Hull, Coventry, Ipswich, Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham) he has faced defeat. George Saville was the man subbed off for Esse, leaving Jake Cooper and Japhet Tanganga as the last outfield players to have played every minute under Harris .

. A loss to Huddersfield would make it three consecutive away Yorkshire defeats for Millwall following their losses to Leeds United and Rotherham.

Millwall have conceded the first goal in 18 league games this season and have gone on to lose 16 of them . The exceptions were two of the games under caretaker boss Adam Barrett – a 1-1 draw at Preston North End and a 2-2 draw with Watford.

. The exceptions were two of the games under caretaker boss Adam Barrett – a 1-1 draw at Preston North End and a 2-2 draw with Watford. Centre-back Michal Helik is still Huddersfield’s top scorer so far with nine goals , more than Millwall top Championship scorer in Zian Flemming who has seven.

, more than Millwall top Championship scorer in Zian Flemming who has seven. Huddersfield have lost three of their last four games at the John Smith Stadium and have not won there since Valentine’s Day against Sunderland.

against Sunderland. The Terriers are also winless in six.

Millwall and Huddersfield are the only sides that have failed to beat Rotherham since January 20.

Elsewhere…

It’s not just Millwall and Birmingham who have a game against a relegation rival this weekend. Plymouth Argyle, who sacked Ian Foster earlier this week, go to Rotherham tonight in desperate need of three points. They would go above the Lions on goal difference with victory while anything less than a win for the Millers would mathematically confirm their relegation.

An even bigger game comes at Loftus Road. QPR still need at least one more win you feel to secure their miraculous safety and face a Sheffield Wednesday side that have been so close to getting out of the relegation zone for weeks but keep falling short.

Former Millwall boss Gary Rowett has his work cut out for him with his Birmingham City side going up to Leicester City tomorrow while Blackburn will look to keep up their revival with a difficult home game against Southampton who are still just about clinging on in the race for automatic promotion.

Injury List (5)

Kevin Nisbet – hamstring – last match: vs Preston – January 27 – Mid-April return expected

Tom Bradshaw – Achilles – last match: vs Southampton – February 24 – Mid-April return expected

Aidomo Emakhu – quad – last match: vs Blackburn – March 5 – Could return

Joe Bryan – groin – last match: vs West Brom – March 29 – A couple of weeks out

Murray Wallace – back – last match: vs Rotherham – April 1 – Out for the rest of the season

Suspension Watch – players with two or more yellows so far (15 yellow cards accumulated before the end of the regular season will result in a three game suspension).

Jake Cooper – 9 (booked against Middlesbrough, Swansea, Plymouth, Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland, Leicester, Stoke, Norwich and Leeds)

George Saville – 8 (booked against Stoke, Watford, Sheffield Wednesday (x2), Coventry, Sunderland and Leicester, and Ipswich)

Ryan Leonard – 8 (booked against Plymouth, Cardiff, Norwich, Bristol City, Ipswich, Watford, Birmingham and Leeds)

George Honeyman – 8 (booked against Ipswich, QPR, Norwich, Middlesbrough, Preston, Sheffield Wednesday, Southampton and Leeds)

Murray Wallace – 6 (booked against Plymouth, Southampton, Coventry, Leicester, QPR and Hull)

Zian Flemming – 6 (booked against Watford (x2), Ipswich, QPR, Preston and Leeds)

Danny McNamara – 5 (booked against West Brom, Plymouth, Hull, Ipswich and Watford)

Joe Bryan – 5 (booked against Middlesbrough (x2), Hull, Birmingham and West Brom)

Wes Harding – 4 (booked against Birmingham, Hull, Leicester and Stoke)

Brooke Norton-Cuffy – 4 (booked against Birmingham, Plymouth, Watford and Bristol City)

Ryan Longman – 4 (booked against Rotherham, Swansea, Southampton and Middlesbrough)

Billy Mitchell – 3 (booked against Norwich, Stoke and QPR)

Casper De Norre – 3 (booked against Hull (x2) and Ipswich)

Japhet Tanganga – 3 (booked against Sheffield Wednesday, Southampton and Blackburn)

Shaun Hutchinson – 2 (booked against Bristol City and Cardiff)

Aidomo Emakhu – 2 (booked against Preston and QPR)

Duncan Watmore – 2 (booked against Sunderland and Norwich)