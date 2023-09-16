MILLWALL FACE Leeds United for the first time in over three years as the two foes prepare to go toe-to-toe at The Den.

The match represents one of English football’s newer and more vicious rivalries. It is a sporting hatred that does not come from geography or generational grudges but is instead based on a toxicity between two fanbases that has flourished organically over the last two decades.

Leeds’ two-year stay in the Premier League had meant that this collision briefly needed to be put to rest but now, live on Sky Sports on Sunday, things can get going again.

But it is not just bragging rights on the line with both Millwall and Leeds looking to lift their season after uncertain starts.

The Lions looked back to themselves before the international break as they battled to a respectable four points against Stoke City and Birmingham City.

But Leeds’ early-season issues have been slightly more glaring given the clear quality of the squad.

They go into the weekend three places and one point behind Millwall having only won one of their first five games – a full-throttle 4-3 victory at Ipswich Town.

Otherwise, poor finishing seems to be their main issue with a mind-boggling number of chances missed in their last game, a 0-0 draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

Leeds’ level-headed manager Daniel Farke won’t be worried – carelessness in front of goal is one of the easier problems to solve in football, and there are still 41 games left to recover a few slipped points.

He has also been boosted by the closing of the transfer window, with this summer’s trading period giving Farke more issues than most bosses in the Championship.

Anyone wanting a demonstration about the growing factor of player power in football needs to look no further than events at Elland Road over the last few weeks.

Wilfried Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra both reportedly refused to play for the Yorkshire club on at least one occasion amid an incredible exodus of first-team stars.

Gnonto has stayed put for now while Sinisterra and Tyler Adams have left for Bournemouth on loan and on a permanent deal respectively.

They join the likes of Jack Harrison, Rodrigo, Brenden Aaronson and Marc Roca who have all departed the club in some capacity this summer.

Leeds have brought quality in to replace them – Joel Piroe and Ethan Ampadu both appear to be brilliant signings – but it is no surprise they are struggling to find their feet after so much squad turnover.

They have also been joined this season by Charlie Cresswell and Jamie Shackleton after the pair spent their last campaign on loan at Millwall.

Both have enjoyed fairly solid returns and will be part of a Leeds team that will look to take advantage of Lions side suddenly hit with irritating injury issues.

Shaun Hutchinson and goalkeeper Matija Sarkic will definitely be missing after both picked up knocks before the international break.

Joe Bryan, who will celebrate his 30th birthday on the day of the game, could be fit enough to return.

The absences will give a chance for Wes Harding to build on his strong showing at Birmingham while Bartosz Bialkowski will be hoping to return to his best form after struggling against Reading in Millwall’s 4-0 Carabao Cup defeat last month.

Kevin Nisbet will also look to net for his third Millwall match running while Aidomo Emakhu will be keen to build on his international break heroics after hitting a 96th minute winner for Ireland Under-19s against Turkiye last week.

Gary Rowett has yet to manage against Leeds at The Den and has only faced them once during his entire tenure as Millwall boss.

That game produced another classic but not one that will bring Millwall fans fond memories like ‘Jimmy Abdou 2009’ and ‘Jed Wallace 2018’.

Instead it was Leeds supporters celebrating after they watched their side come from 2-0 down thanks to three goals during a second half Millwall collapse at Elland Road.