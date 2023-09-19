MILLWALL have the chance to bounce back immediately from the defeat against Leeds United by beating Rotherham United.

Both teams hail from Yorkshire but, unlike Leeds, the Millers do not have an expensive array of Premier League talent at their disposal and are set to be fighting at the other end of the table.

But they should still not be taken lightly, especially given the miserable form Millwall are experiencing at home.

Rotherham are looking equally unconvincing on the road and have lost all four away games this season, shipping a combined 10 away goals at Stoke City in league and cup.

But they did also beat Norwich City at the New York Stadium before the international break, the same Norwich that so comprehensively swept aside Millwall in August.

Matt Taylor’s side are one of just a handful teams in the Championship that likely won’t have genuine aspirations of breaking into the top six.

Survival will be enough for a club who are looking to avoid slipping back into a dizzying yo-yoing existence that saw them either promoted or relegated six years in a row between 2016 and 2022.

Over the summer they lost last season’s top scorer, Chiedozie Ogbene, to Luton Town and don’t look to be overflowing with goals.

Their main threat has so far been former Millwall striker Fred Onyedinma, who has joined on a season-long loan from the Hatters.

He has two goals so far, including a strike against Blackburn Rovers last month that saw him booked twice and sent off within minutes of scoring to make it 2-0. The 10 men of Rotherham ended up drawing 2-2.

Onyedinma made 151 appearances for Millwall between 2014 and 2019 and scored 12 goals.

He won’t be the only player set to face a former club on Wednesday night.

Brooke Norton-Cuffy spent the first half of last season on loan at Rotherham while Wes Harding was at the club for three years before leaving for The Den on a free transfer in the summer.

Harding was absent in the Leeds defeat despite the injury to Shaun Hutchinson, an injury that is set to keep him out of this game too. Goalkeeper Matija Sarkic will also still be missing.

The back three against Leeds was made up of Ryan Leonard, Jake Cooper and Murray Wallace with Ryan Longman enjoying his debut at left wing-back.

The Hull City loanee was among Millwall’s most encouraging performers with some adventurous runs forward and he will hope to keep his place even if Joe Bryan is fit to start.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see if Gary Rowett reintroduces Zian Flemming after he was surprisingly dropped to the bench for the visit of Leeds.

Flemming scored his second Millwall goal against Rotherham last season, memorably lashing home from range at the New York Stadium in what was Taylor’s first game in charge after he left Exeter City.

Millwall have won three of their last four against the Millers including a 3-0 victory on New Year’s Day. Rotherham’s last win at the Den came in 2014, four visits ago. Taylor’s side have not won away from home since a surprise victory at Sheffield United in November 2022, 16 away matches ago.