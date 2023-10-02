MILLWALL have a difficult test on their hands as they head to Plymouth Argyle tomorrow night.

Their first midweek away trip of the season will see them go to Devon desperate for a response to the surprise weekend capitulation to Swansea City.

It was the latest inconsistent showing by Gary Rowett’s side who have jumped between looking feisty and competitive to limp and passive on an almost weekly basis this season.

Plymouth will be licking their lips if the less impressive version of this Lions side turn up at Home Park where the newly-promoted club boast an impressive record.

They have won three of their four league games so far this season, including a shock 6-2 slaughtering of Norwich City towards the end of last month that even left Casper De Norre stunned.

All things considered, Plymouth can be more than happy with their season so far, acting as the middle ground between the extremes of the other promoted clubs.

Ipswich Town currently sit second having won seven of their first nine games while, in complete contrast, winless Sheffield Wednesday are bottom of the Championship with only two points to show for their efforts so far.

Plymouth come into this game 13th sitting on 11 points, just like Millwall.

The Lions might welcome a trip away from The Den where their form is awful and fans are audibly starting to lose patience over some of the performances.

Supporters are likely also frustrated with what they’ve seen in front of goal with Millwall now the league’s second-lowest scorers after Sheffield Wednesday.

Goals have not been a problem for Steven Schumacher’s side. Ryan Hardie has built on the form he showed in League One last season and scored in five of Plymouth’s opening six games – but has not netted in any of the last three.

Picking up the mantle has been the outstanding Morgan Whittaker. The 22-year-old signed permanently in the summer from Swansea having spent the first half of last season on loan at Home Park.

He struck a hat-trick against Norwich and looks on the road to having an exciting career. As does Bali Mumba, who was also on loan last season before signing permanently. The small, nimble, 21-year-old wing-back always looks dangerous going forward and scored a wonderful solo goal on the opening day against Huddersfield Town.

Plenty of threats for Millwall’s defence to be wary of and the result could very much depend on which version of that backline turns up.

The Lions have kept clean sheets in four of their nine league games but, when they don’t record a shutout, the defence sometimes becomes leakier than a sieve. Given what happened to Norwich at Home Park, Rowett’s side must be on alert throughout.

Millwall and Plymouth have not met in a league game since 2006 when a Marvin Williams goal cancelled out Vincent Pericard’s opener. The French striker would later make a couple of appearances in a Lions shirt.

The last meeting in all competitions was in 2018 when late goals from Lee Gregory and Aiden O’Brien saw the London club come from behind at The Den and win 3-2 in the Carabao Cup second round.

Millwall are unbeaten in their last eight games against Plymouth, last losing in December 1997.