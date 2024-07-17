NEIL Harris wants to bolster his goalkeeping ranks even further despite last week’s signing of Lukas Jensen.

The Danish keeper arrived from Lincoln City but could face immediate competition with the Lions boss keen to recruit for the “priority position”.

Millwall last week signed three players including Jensen but Harris insists there is still work to be done to add quality across the pitch before warm weather training begins in Spain.

He told NewsAtDen: “We need to add another goalkeeper. We’re certainly in the process of that, as we are other positions.

New Millwall goalkeeper Lukas Jensen appeared in a friendly against Gillingham on Saturday. Image: Millwall FC

“Goalkeeper is a priority position that we’re looking at the moment with Connal Trueman being injured so we certainly need to add a goalkeeper before we go to Spain.

“And there’s a focus on the top end of the pitch to add more creativity to us but, while we’re doing that, we have to be mindful that goalkeeper is a specialised position and we can’t afford to be short in that position.”

Trueman’s ankle issue will see him miss the beginning of the season while the Lions also have multiple goalkeepers among their under-21s that are injured.

Millwall’s lack of depth in goal saw a trialist replace Jensen at half-time in Saturday’s 0-0 friendly draw with Gillingham.