NEIL Harris said it could “take a little bit of time” for Steve Gallen to implement his ideas into Millwall’s transfer process.

The former Charlton Athletic chief was hired last month to effectively replace Alex Aldridge in heading up the recruitment department.

Despite the changes behind the scenes, Harris revealed Millwall had been close to making “one or two” signings already in this window.

But he acknowledged that the staff turnaround could affect how the Lions go about their recruitment this summer with Gallen bringing his own ideas to the table.

Lions boss Harris told NewsAtDen: “Obviously Alex Aldridge had been at the club for a period of time and did a fantastic job with recruitment, running the department and identifying players within the board’s structure.

“Steve Gallen comes in with maybe a slightly different remit and different thought process of doing it. So that does take a little bit of time.

“Recruitment now at football clubs now have to be club-led. Head coach or manager has to have an opinion in it but ultimately it will be guided and led by the football club. And that’s a shift in mentality that’s probably really come on in the last 10-15 years in the game and it’s certainly something I’ve had to adjust to.”

With the transfer window officially opening today, Harris insisted he was confident on the plan moving forward as he looks forward to making his first signing as Millwall head coach since leaving at the end of his first spell in charge five years ago.

He added: “We know where we’re at as a club now and what positions we need to prioritise. A lot of the discussions and meetings that have taken place and continuing into next week with targets.

“As always, we’ve been very close to one or two that haven’t materialised yet for various reasons but we hope they will in the coming weeks and days.”