GARY Rowett said it was “incredibly disappointing” that he could not save Birmingham City from relegation.

The former Millwall boss took over for the final eight games at St Andrew’s after Tony Mowbray stood down due to illness.

Rowett led Birmingham to 11 points but it was not enough to stop the strugglers sliding into the third-tier for the first time in 29 years.

Birmingham needed to win and hope results went their way on the final day of the Championship on Saturday.

The Blues beat Norwich City but were powerless as relegation rivals Plymouth Argyle, Sheffield Wednesday and Blackburn Rovers all also won their games.

According to BirminghamLive, Rowett said: “It’s incredibly disappointing. I felt that if we kept our side of the bargain today we would get a result elsewhere that went in our favour, and most people would have expected something to have happened.

“You look at these last day moments, or last day goals, and it didn’t seem like there was anything going on out there. Congratulations to the teams that held their nerve. I’m sure when they heard about our goal it added pressure.

“The atmosphere in the stadium was probably the best I’ve ever heard before a game, it was absolutely electric. As we knew they would, the fans more than played their part.

“I thought we played well against a very good Norwich side but when you know that’s not enough, of course there’s a feeling of dejection. Sometimes when you put a performance like that in because you have to and you need to, what really good teams do is they do it when they don’t need to. They show that same level of attitude when they don’t need to.”

Rowett also indicated after the game that he would not be staying on at Birmingham after signing a short-term interim deal. The midlands club have had six different head coaches stood on the touchline during the course of this season.

Rowett had begun the season as Millwall head coach but left by mutual consent in October.