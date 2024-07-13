MILLWALL played out a quiet goalless draw with Gillingham in their opening game of pre-season.

In a friendly that never quite caught fire, Neil Harris effectively sent out two different teams for the first and second halves mixed with experience and youth.

It was the first game for the Lions since the passing of Matija Sarkic last month and Millwall players wore armbands to honour him.

Gillingham took an early grip of the game with battering ram striker Josh Andrews keeping Jake Cooper occupied in the early minutes.

Neil Harris’ side drew 0-0 at Priestfield Stadium. Image: Millwall FC

The hosts had the first big chance when full-back Remeao Hutton charged down the touchline, evaded Joe Bryan and swept a wonderful cross to the edge of the six-yard box. The late-arriving Jayden Clarke headed over.

Clarke was influential in that opening period and almost waltzed his way into the Millwall box before George Saville came across to casually and calmly kill the move with a well-timed tackle.

Millwall grew into the game with young striker Tom Leahy chasing every ball and debutant keeper Lukas Jensen looking comfortable in possession.

They only really began to take control once wide men Duncan Watmore and Romain Esse began seeing more of the ball.

It took until 22 minutes for the first real chance at the Rainham End when Cooper mis-timed his header from a corner and put the ball wide.

Then came the best move of the half as Saville swept a wonderful ball in behind the defence for Bryan, he cut it back into the box on the run before Esse fired over.

Gillingham, having retreated into their shell the longer the half went on, suddenly broke through on the Millwall box with Andrews. Young defender Kamarl Grant felt he had no choice but to bring down the forward on the edge of the box. Jack Nolan’s free-kick flashed wide of the post.

Goalkeeper Lukas Jensen made his first start for the Lions. Image: Millwall FC

Jensen ended the half without a save to make on his non-competitive debut as he and eight of his Millwall teammates made way for the second half team.

Aidomo Emakhu would immediately stamp his authority on this sleepy friendly by showing off sharp footwork in the box before drumming a shot off the underside of the crossbar. A few minutes later, the Irish attacker was in again before cutting inside and whipping his effort just past the woodwork.

At the other end, Millwall’s trialist goalkeeper was forced to deal with the renewed attacking thrust of Gillingham’s second half team. New signing Elliott Nevitt was played through into the box but his shot was fended away by the unnamed trialist.

A chorus of ‘God Save The King’ rang around Priestfield once the second half settled as fans looked forward to England’s Euros Final against Spain, a match that will likely live in the memory far longer than this one.

More subs – senior striker Tom Bradshaw alongside youngsters Sha’Mar Lawson and Kyle Smith – came on to try and liven the Lions up.

Bradshaw almost did exactly that when half-time sub Niino Adom-Malaki swung a cross into the box but the Welshman could not get a clean connection with the header. Minutes later, a cross towards the near post by Ryan Leonard was steered off-target by Bradshaw.

No real chances would follow in the final 10 minutes as both sides got through to the end of the game.

Millwall won this friendly 2-0 last year but lost George Honeyman to a long-term injury. Considering that, a goalless draw with every player getting through it fit seems like a fine way to start pre-season.

–

Gillingham: 4-4-2: Turner; Ehmer, Ogie, Giles, Hutton; Little, Trialist, Gale, Nolan; Andrews, Clarke.

Millwall: 4-4-2: Jensen (Trialist 46′); McNamara (Leonard 46′), Grant (Harding 46′), Cooper (Wallace 46′), Bryan (Adom-Malaki 46′); Esse (Smith 60′), Saville (De Norre 46′), Honeyman (Lawson 60′), Watmore (Emakhu 46′); Leahy (Massey 46′), Nisbet (Bradshaw 46′).