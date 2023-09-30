MILLWALL were well-beaten by a clinical Swansea City side on another disappointing and frustrating afternoon at The Den.

The Lions’ vulnerabilities at home have been visible for some time but arguably no more than today as they faltered against a Swansea side who they would consider at least their equals.

And that was the case in the first half as the two imperfect Championship outfits scrapped it out.

But Millwall went behind due to a Jamal Lowe penalty and, as was seen against Reading in the Carabao Cup and Leeds United in the league, they struggled to show the quality to recover.

It was not from a lack of trying though with Kevin Nisbet and Duncan Watmore both guilty of failing to convert clear-cut chances from close range when the game was still alive.

Goals from Matt Grimes and Mykola Kukharevych soon killed the contest as Millwall ended the afternoon both looking goal-shy going forward and incredibly vulnerable at the back.

It was a scattered but equal first half that saw momentum swing over certain periods from one team to the other.

After Swansea spent the opening 10 minutes hogging the ball, Millwall found their edge and began imposing themselves in the game.

Their best chance came as Nisbet found Watmore on the counter-attack but his effort from an awkward angle was denied by keeper Carl Rushworth.

That was in the middle of strong period for the Lions who looked to have taken control of the momentum.

But suddenly Swansea had their opening after 22 minutes when Jake Cooper grabbed a chunk of Yates’ shirt in the box.

The striker hit the deck and, after referee John Busby surprisingly appeared to ignore the protests, the linesman on the near side apparently urged him to reconsider.

The two consulted, Swansea got their penalty and Lowe, who scored twice in this fixture in April 2021, sent Bartosz Bialkowski the wrong way.

It could have been two a few minutes later as Millwall lost their composure and the visitors grew in confidence.

Lowe got in behind after a long ball in over the top and Bialkowski was left clawing the close-range effort away in an impressive save.

Millwall were still in the game and Nisbet could have equalised after the half hour mark when Casper De Norre sent a low corner into the box. Nisbet was the only man to react but, unbalanced, sent his effort from about 15 yards out well over the bar.

Change was afoot as Gary Rowett handed a note to Ryan Longman, which he then passed on to Watmore. Not long after, Millwall switched to a 4-2-3-1 shape.

The change of shape and half-time subs, which saw Joe Bryan and the lesser-spotted Romain Esse introduced, energised the Lions after the break.

There was more zip and energy in their game that was best exemplified by Bryan’s one-two with Watmore that then saw the left-back fizz in a low cross that Rushworth struggled to gather.

But Millwall’s revival would be halted not long after as Swansea pounced after 57 minutes.

Matt Grimes cut in from his left from outside the box and sent a curling effort at Bialkowski that bounced in front of the keeper before going in.

The bounce made the effort more difficult to save but the Polish keeper will know he could have done better.

The goal left Millwall in a hole they did not seriously look like digging themselves out of, especially given their lack of goals so far this season. But they did have a golden opportunity to pull one back after Nisbet hustled in the box, found Watmore, before the ex-Middlesborough man failed to get the connection he needed and tamely nudged the ball at the keeper from the edge of the six yard box.

Millwall then showed some fight in the final 20 minutes and really should have grabbed a goal back at the very least.

A minute after Ryan Leonard’s long-range effort forced an awkward save out of Rushworth, the Swansea keeper somehow denied Nisbet from about two yards out as he got his face in the way of his shot.

Not for the first time this season, Aidomo Emakhu’s introduction off the bench helped to lift the Lions but once against Swansea ruthlessly snuffed out any hope of home fans.

A counter-attack that was headed home by substitute Mykola Kukharevych ended any hope of Millwall getting back in the game as disgruntled fans aired their frustrations.

That was the low point of a season so far that seems to fluctuate dramatically by the week.

This is best summed up by the fact that this was the third home game in a row that finished in a 3-0 scoreline, with it twice being Millwall on the losing end.

Boos were heard at full-time and the Lions will need a quick fix to cover their flaws before they head to Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday night.

–

Millwall: 3-4-1-2: Bialkowski; Leonard, Cooper (c), Wallace; Norton-Cuffy, Campbell, De Norre, Longman; Flemming; Nisbet, Watmore.

Swansea: 4-2-3-1: Rushworth; Key, Cabango, Darling, Humphrehys; Patino, Grimes (c); Cullen, Paterson, Lowe; Yates.

Referee: John Busby

Attendance: TBC