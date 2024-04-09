A STUNNER by Ryan Longman saw Millwall take down Leicester City and get their rollercoaster season back on track.

Eight days after losing to the Championship’s bottom side, the Lions took down the league leaders with a disciplined and robust performance.

The Den erupted just before the hour mark when Longman let rip and scored a rocket from just outside the box.

The Hull City loanee, who also netted against Rotherham, has shown the ability to do the spectacular before and could not have timed his effort better.

Billy Mitchell then produced a special moment of his own in stoppage time as he cleared a Kelechi Iheanacho header off the line to stop the Lions conceding another late goal.

Leicester were not at their best but Millwall repeatedly forced them into a corner with a steely, mature performance that topped the 1-0 win over Norwich City after Christmas and the victory over Southampton in February.

Millwall ended the night four points clear of the bottom three while the Foxes hopes of promotion took a major blow.

The Lions had come under fire for underwhelming performances and sloppy mistakes in their back-to-back losses at Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town.

Like a team with a point to prove, they demonstrated a steel that had perhaps been missing in Yorkshire during the first half tonight.

Leicester were limited to very little in the opening 45 minutes and Millwall held firm on the rare occasions the Foxes sprung

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall looked like the visitors’ most enterprising player, playing in both Stephy Mavididi and Jamie Vardy in the first 10 minutes but both openings came to nothing. The midfielder also had a shot that took a big deflection off George Saville after half an hour that whizzed just past the post.

Otherwise, Millwall kept the former Premier League side contained and had openings of their own but weren’t sharp enough with the execution.

Their first chance came inside a minute when a free-kick from George Honeyman found Longman who gave Mads Hermansen his first save to make.

Ricardo Pereira would then have to make a last-ditch tackle on Honeyman at the back post a few minutes later. During a busy first half, Honeyman would be booked for a late challenge on Yunus Akgun and need treatment from medical staff after a challenge by Pereira.

Probably Millwall’s best chance of the half fell for Jake Cooper after 43 minutes as he had a decent headed opportunity at the back post but it was a comfortable save for Hermansen. Michael Obafemi also caught the eye with a mazy run from the halfway line but he could not pull off the final pass from the edge of the box.

For a game between two sides in needs of the points, it was an intriguing but not particularly compelling affair by half-time. But five minutes into the second half and an exciting ingredient was added to spice things up.

Honeyman went down injured again after being caught by Jannik Vestergaard and the special youngster Romain Esse would arrive on the right flank.

But it was down the left flank where something special would happen. Longman, whose star moment this season was scoring a belter against Rotherham United in September, topped that moment and then some.

He picked up the ball on the left flank, looked like he would go outside, came back inside and unleashed the most stunning effort that would ping into the roof of the net. The Den went mad.

The atmosphere would remain at fever pitch for the rest of the match as the game fell into a cat-and-mouse pattern. Leicester had the ball and kept trying to work their way in but were leaving themselves light on bodies at the back, allowing Millwall to break.

Not unlike in the West Brom game, Obafemi really should have made it 2-0. Esse was involved in a counter-attack before the Burnley loanee picked up the ball, took it around Wout Faes but could only steer his effort straight at Hermansen after 68 minutes.

Leicester boss Enzo Maresca made a triple-sub after 70 minutes with his side still yet to make Matija Sarkic make a save.

Not long after Longman almost made contact with Ryan Leonard’s brilliant cross in Millwall’s latest counter-attack, Tom Bradshaw was introduced after his extended spell out injured. He received a big round of applause but so did the man he replaced in Obafemi, who did not take his chance but ran himself into the ground for 75 minutes.

The applause would return to tension after the sub as Leicester finally had a proper chance after 81 minutes. Pereira snuck through a gap in the box and slammed a shot at Sarkic that the keeper had to get his whole body behind.

The pressure would become stomach-churning by stoppage time as Mitchell made his brilliant, headed clearance off the line. Mavididi sent a curling effort wide before Patson Daka would head well wide from inside the six-yard box.

By the final minute of stoppage-time, a rousing rendition of “No One Likes Us” would ring around The Den and the referee’s whistle would soon go after. A special, memorable night at The Den.

–

Millwall: 4-4-1-1: Sarkic; Leonard, Tanganga, Cooper (c), McNamara; Honeyman, Mitchell, Saville, Longman; Flemming; Obafemi.

Leicester: 4-3-3: Hermansen; Pereira, Faes, Vestergaard, Doyle; Ndidi, Winks, Dewsbury-Hall; Akgun, Daka, Mavididi.

Referee: Sunny Singh Gill

Attendance: 14,889 (1,873)