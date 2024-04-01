MILLWALL crashed to a poor defeat at bottom side Rotherham United to leave themselves once again looking over their shoulders at the relegation zone.

After 70 goalless minutes, Rotherham pounced twice in the closing stages through Sebastian Revan and substitute Charlie Wyke to grab their first win since Boxing Day.

Ryan Longman came off the bench to net an equaliser just a few minutes after Millwall initially fell behind but the Millers breached the Lions late on again.

In truth both of Millwall’s conceded goals were avoidable and they also spurned many opportunities with Rotherham keeper Viktor Johansson repeatedly denying them.

But travelling fans would have still expected far better against a side had not scored in any of their previous five games and had lost 10 of their last 11 matches in the Championship.

The win keeps Rotherham mathematically in the division but their poor goal difference mean they will still almost certainly go down even if they won their remaining games and all the teams around them lost theirs.

Far more pressingly for Neil Harris is the fact that Millwall have slipped three places in the table after some big results for the sides around them. They are now four points off third-bottom Huddersfield Town and travel to the Terriers for what is now another crunch match in Yorkshire on Saturday.

Millwall improved as the game went on but started off slow, and lost one of their players early on to injury.

A collision between Murray Wallace and Sam Nombe after six minutes left both players prone and the game halted.

The pair eventually got to their feet but it became clear not long after that the clash had left Wallace worse for wear. He would be subbed off after 22 minutes for Danny McNamara.

Back on the field, Rotherham would be the slightly better team until the half-hour mark with their best chance coming when Tom Eaves got a slight connection on Femi Seriki’s cross, but only enough to send it straight at Sarkic. In the other box, Jake Cooper had an appeal for a penalty turned down after he appeared to be pushed in the back when contesting a high ball.

With over 900 Millwall fans making the journey to south Yorkshire, their side finally started looking more functional as the clock ticked on into the first half.

After 32 minutes, Michael Obafemi won the ball back in the Rotherham box, played it to Casper De Norre who quickly tapped it to Zian Flemming on the edge of the box. The Dutchman’s curling effort was impressively turned around the post by the Rotherham keeper.

Cooper would then have a decent chance after 36 minutes with Obafemi involved again. The striker dinked a ball towards the back post but Cooper’s header spiralled just wide.

There were a few of positive signs for Millwall, not least De Norre getting more involved after a couple of ring-rusty moments at the beginning of the game, but ultimately the performance needed to be less passive.

A few minutes into the second half and the Lions began to show some of the intensity they had been lacking. Flemming’s header from a George Honeyman corner was tipped over by the keeper before the midfielder almost scored a wonderful flick at the back post from George Saville’s corner from the other side.

Then it was McNamara’s turn as he let fly from distance but Hakeem Odoffin deflected it wide.

A goal was coming as the sun slowly emerged at the New York Stadium and it seemed likely to be Millwall’s. They missed a golden chance when Japhet Tanganga had a free header from a corner saved by Johansson, but then Odoffin had a free header from a corner at the other end that he put over the bar a couple minutes later.

That moment would be encouragement enough for Rotherham who, having been second best for most of the second half, suddenly struck. Revan had not scored before for the Millers but he cut inside confidently on the edge of the box and sunk a shot into the bottom corner.

Millwall, to their credit, responded well to the setback and should have equalised before they did with Johansson pulling off another big save to deny Obafemi.

But then Longman, introduced as part of a triple change after the Rotherham goal, did manage to beat the formidable Rotherham keeper as he poked home from close-range after Cooper dragged a ball to the back post. An equaliser seven minutes after Revan’s goal and the best type of encouragement to go and win the game.

Millwall had not come from behind to get victory since October 2022 but were doing the pressing after their equaliser, only for Rotherham to stun them again and go back ahead.

It was all too simple from a defensive perspective with goalscorer Revan putting a simple cross in but Wyke got the better of Tanganga and flicked it home after 86 minutes.

The Lions huffed and puffed throughout the six minutes added on but they ran out of time. An unexpected bump in the road for Harris, a huge missed opportunity for three points, and a disappointing and frankly quite embarrassing way to end the Easter weekend after so many steps forward in recent weeks.

–

Millwall: 4-4-1-1: Sarkic; Leonard (Norton-Cuffy 74′), Tanganga, Cooper (c), Wallace (McNamara 24′); Honeyman (Mayor 74′), De Norre, Saville (Esse 87′), Watmore (Longman 74′) ; Flemming; Obafemi.

Rotherham: 3-5-2: Johansson; Odoffin, Humphreys, Revan; Seriki (Ferguson 63′), Rinomhota, Clucas (Lindsay 80′), Rathbone, Bramall (Peltier 90+1); Nombe (Wyke 79′), Eaves.

Referee: Alex Chilowicz

Attendance: 9,803 (919 away)