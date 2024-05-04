TEN-MAN Millwall ended the season on a high as they won a fifth game in a row during incident-packed match at Swansea City.

Casper De Norre scored his first goal for the club in the second half as the Lions once again pulled off an impressive and mature away day display.

But not everything would go to plan as Japhet Tanganga ended his loan spell with a sending off as he clashed with Jerry Yates late in the game. Both players were red carded for what appeared to be a violent, off-the-ball flashpoint.

Matija Sarkic also capped his first season at the club with a penalty save at 0-0 to deny Matt Grimes.

But amid all the unexpected drama Millwall leapt up three places to finish 13th in the Championship table, and there should be plenty of optimism around come August if the Lions get their recruitment right.

Neil Harris, who has won eight of his 13 games in charge, has also somehow managed to increase his already high standing among Lions fans and has also given his own managerial reputation among neutrals a huge boost for the incredible turnaround he has engineered.

Until the bonkers second half, it seemed like were going to have a sleepy, forgettable dead rubber of a game at the Swansea.com Stadium.

The first chance of the match came Millwall’s way after five minutes. A long throw into the box by Zian Flemming was flicked on by Jake Cooper and came into the path of Tom Bradshaw. His effort from just a few yards out was deflected wide by some inconveniently-placed Swansea legs.

In a first half of frustration for the hosts, their only real chance came after 12 minutes when Liam Cullen showed off some quick feet and flashed a bouncing ball across the six-yard box but the late-arriving Ronald could only scoop it over.

Bradshaw and Ronald’s chances proved to be some of the biggest highlights of a first half that more resembled a quiet, chess match at the back of your local library than a game of Championship football. The end-of-season matches where not much is at stake can often go either one of two ways: a free-for-all, no-holds-barred clash or a low quality affair where no one quite hits their A game. Before it all kicked off in the second half, it seemed we were getting more of the latter scenario. But that description might be doing a discredit to Millwall who have shown a disciplined resistance in most of their away games under Harris. The Swans just couldn’t find a way through despite their possession with right winger Jamie Paterson and full-back Josh Tymon particularly finding no joy down the left, where Ryan Leonard and Romain Esse held firm under pressure. After 30 minutes Swansea tried popping the ball over the top on the rare occasions Millwall’s low-block looked vulnerable. But on three separate occasions, Matija Sarkic showed impressive athleticism to spring off his line and foil the hosts’ quick thinking. Millwall would have the final moment of the half as Ryan Longman dribbled into the box and hit a shot from the angle that Carl Rushworth had to fend away. The game opened up slightly more after the break and it was Danny McNamara, surprisingly, who was leading the charge on the Swansea goal. The full-back curled an effort wide 10 minutes into the half before later cutting inside and hitting a powerful effort that smacked off a Swansea body and away from danger. At the other end, McNamara pulled off a great tackle on Ronald when the Brazilian found space in the box. Jake Cooper failed to have the same execution in his tackle when he came up against Ronald after 65 minutes. The defender committed to the tackle early, stuck out a foot when on the floor and gave away a clear penalty. But to Millwall’s relief, Sarkic denied Grimes’ left-footed effort with a decent save down to his right. In truth, it was quite a poor penalty. And the Lions would make Swansea pay. McNamara once again found the time to venture forward as he capitalised on the home side cheaply giving away possession. He went to the byline and his low cross was deflected into the path of Casper De Norre, who tucked his chance home and burst into celebration. The drama was far from done though and a major flashpoint at the end of the game would end up being the biggest talking point. Zian Flemming and Bashir Humphreys both committed whole-heartedly to a sliding tackle and referee Geoff Eltringham stopped the game to allow both players a chance to get their bearings. But while that was happening, Japhet Tanganga and Jerry Yates had a furious off-the-ball confrontation and both were sent off. It’s not clear from replays what exactly happened but the aggression between the pair was clear. The ill feeling would linger all the way until the 90th minute when McNamara would bodycheck substitute Azeem Abdulai to halt a Swansea counter-attack. The midfielder angrily reacted to McNamara’s foul and both players were booked. But Swansea couldn’t fashion a chance to equalise and Millwall have five wins in a row and back-to-back 1-0 away wins. In a game many expected to be a dull, end-of-season dead rubber, there was plenty of entertainment to keep Millwall fans talking as they headed home one final time this season. –

Millwall: 4-4-1-1: Sarkic; Leonard, Tanganga, Cooper (c), McNamara; Esse, De Norre, Mitchell, Longman; Flemming; Bradshaw.

Swansea: 4-2-3-1: Rushworth; Key, Cabango, Humphreys, Tymon; Patino, Grimes; Ronald, Cooper, Paterson; Cullen.

Referee: Geoff Eltringham

Attendance: 17,661