ZIAN FLEMMING missed a penalty before Millwall had to cling on during a second half West Brom onslaught to grab a point away from The Hawthorns.

The Baggies hit the crossbar twice and looked certain to pull a rabbit out of the hat as the match wore on.

But they could not find a way through and the Lions somehow survived to take a point back to London in their first goalless draw of the season.

It was a different Millwall team style-wise to the flashy one that had taken Rotherham United apart on Wednesday night.

This one struggled to make as many chances but showed a much-needed resilience to take a draw from a difficult away game, repeating the same scoreline from their last trip to the Hawthorns in April.

Millwall are now unbeaten in five trips in all competitions to West Brom but haven’t won in the league there since 2001.

That stat might have been different this evening had Flemming converted his golden opportunity.

Millwall were the slightly stronger team until that penalty miss.

Both teams enjoyed periods of possession up until that point but, where West Brom could be slightly meandering with their football, Millwall played with more ease and got the ball in more dangerous areas in the box.

Key to this was the midfield axis of Flemming, Allan Campbell and De Norre that was back in play after the successful combination against Rotherham.

Gary Rowett may have been tempted to bring Billy Mitchell or George Saville back into the team to solidify the midfield against a West Brom team that have goals in them.

But he kept true to the starting line-up with the only change enforced as the injured Kevin Nisbet was replaced by Duncan Watmore.

Meanwhile, Carlos Corberan very surprisingly dropped Jed Wallace and John Swift, which would explain their bluntness in the first half.

West Brom did not offer much before the break to threaten Bartosz Bialkowski, playing his first away game this season.

For Millwall, the big moment was obviously the penalty miss.

Kyle Bartley, who had earlier received medical treatment after clashing heads with Tom Bradshaw, bizarrely put his hand up in the box when Ryan Longman flung in a corner.

Referee Tom Nield spotted the ball flicking off Bartley’s wrist and pointed to the spot.

But Flemming’s penalty was too close to Palmer, who dived low down to his right to push it away.

The moment encouraged the home side who ended the half stronger and then began the second half like a house on fire.

Matt Phillips was picked out at the back post with a fantastic cross and saw his first effort brilliantly blocked on the edge of the six-yard box by Ryan Leonard.

The ball dropped back to the winger and his second effort came even closer with Bialkowski having to pull off an unorthodox reaction save on his goal line to keep it out.

But the goalkeeper almost let himself down not a minute later when he palmed wide a tame effort from 25 yards out by Erik Pieters with Brandon Thomas-Asante almost creating another chance from the rebound.

The pressure kept on building and Alex Mowatt, one of West Brom’s better performers, hit the bar just after the hour mark with a whipped free-kick from the edge of the box.

And the Baggies struck the bar again in the 73rd minute after a Conor Townsend cross eventually fell for Thomas-Asante who flicked his header onto the woodwork.

The Lions looked increasingly like they were going to cave under pressure and offered little outlet going forward in the second half.

But the defence held firm with Jake Cooper the military commander and Ryan Leonard his main lieutenant under the heavy bombardment at The Hawthorns. They were both outstanding.

A combined nine substitutes from both subs between the 66th minute and the 82nd saw much of the energy drained out the game.

Corberan called upon the likes of Wallace and Swift while Rowett changed to a back four and brought on fresher legs to try and repel the home side.

As an increasingly tense game edged towards the 90 minute mark, substitute Danny McNamara hacked down Swift with a mistimed challenge on the touchline, prompting the away end to chant his name as the Lions continued to look for ways to kill the game.

Eight minutes were added on but West Brom ran out of ideas. But they did have a decent claim for a penalty when Cooper tangled with Thomas-Asante in the box in the 94th minute and the centre-back appear to cling hold of his man.

Millwall had to fight and scrap and claw their way out of trouble but for the second time in three weeks they somehow managed to grab a very credible point from an awkward trip to the West Midlands.

Millwall: 3-4-1-2: Bialkowski; Leonard, Cooper (c), Wallace; Norton-Cuffy, Campbell De Norre, Longman; Flemming; Bradshaw, Watmore.

Substitutes: Trueman, Mitchell, McNamara, Adom-Malaki, Emakhu, Saville, Esse, Bryan, Harding.

West Brom 3-4-3: Palmer; Ajayi, Bartley, Pieters; Phillips, Sarmiento, Mowatt, Molumby, Townsend (c); Thomas-Asante, Diangana

Substitutes: Griffiths, Furlong, Kipre, Wallace, Chalobah, Swift, Pipa, Fellows, Yokuslu

Referee: Tom Nield

Attendance: 22,325