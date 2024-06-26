MILLWALL players will have their first training session today as they look to get back to full fitness for pre-season.

It is likely to be a sombre mood at Calmont Road following the sudden passing of goalkeeper Matija Sarkic earlier this month. Players have been sharing their memories of the 26-year-old in recent days.

With club captain Shaun Hutchinson and Bartosz Bialkowski released at the end of the last campaign, the changing room will be missing some big characters ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Just like last year, Millwall players can expect a challenging pre-season

Head coach Neil Harris has yet to sign any new players but will be looking to gear up his current squad for his first full season since returning to The Den. The 46-year-old replaced Joe Edwards in February and triggered a turnaround in form which saw Millwall comfortably survive relegation. They ended the season with five victories in a row.

A pre-season trip to Gillingham on June 13 is the only friendly that has so far been announced by the club but they are set to head to a training camp in Europe at the end of July.

This morning will also see the fixtures for the new Championship season released at 9am.