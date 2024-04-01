NEIL Harris believed Millwall’s lack of clinical edge is what cost them in defeat at Rotherham United.

The Lions were the better side for much of the first 70 minutes but could not put the ball in the net when they had chances, with Millers’ keeper Viktor Johansson making some big saves.

Rotherham, who had not scored in any of their previous five games, then came to life in the closing stages and took the lead from Sebastian Revan’s effort from the edge of the box after the defender was given too much space.

Millwall fought back to equalise through Ryan Longman seven minutes later but their efforts were in vain after they conceded another soft goal when Charlie Wyke scored in the 86th minute.

Harris thinks it was Millwall’s flaws that led to the result rather than Rotherham’s strengths, while he was also unhappy at Jake Cooper not getting a penalty after he appeared to be pushed in the box in the first half.

The Lions boss said: “The first half was very scrappy but we had the defining moments of the first half and should have been in front.

“We had a stonewall penalty not awarded by the referee and we just felt at half-time that if we had more control and care of the ball, the chances would come.

“It was a really poor goal to give away, the first one. It was a great strike but we needed to do more to stop the shot.

“And then we throw caution to the wind. We make the changes, the subs have a real impact, and we have five or six absolute golden opportunities to get in front. And we’re just not clinical or ruthless enough, and the nature of the squad is not clinical or aggressive enough to put the ball in the net. And it comes back to bite you.

“Rotherham haven’t won that game today. We lost it. We threw it away.”