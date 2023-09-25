GARY Rowett lavished Ryan Leonard with praise after he stood firm and helped Millwall to a clean sheet in a 0-0 draw with West Bromwich Albion.

The 31-year-old, who is ostensibly a midfielder, has once again been slotting into the Lions’ defence on the right side of the back three.

And on Saturday, as Rowett switched to a back four to try and contain the Baggies in the second half, Leonard was forced to play a more traditional centre-back role alongside Jake Cooper.

But even that would not phase him as he performed admirably at the back to help keep West Brom out.

Rowett was in awe of Leonard as he reflected on the 0-0 draw.

The Lions boss said: “When you think of Lenny, he’s not a centre-half really – he’s a centre-half in a three but you wouldn’t normally play him as a centre-half in a two but I think he just showed his versatility and shows his quality as well. He’s probably one of the players where you look at him and you go ‘you can play anyone against him and I think he can deal with it.’

“He can deal with a bit of strength, he can deal with a bit of physicality and he can deal with mobility. I don’t think I’ve ever seen Lenny get run one v one and you always feel very comfortable in space with him whereas sometimes you’re trying to protect space around players occasionally just because of the nature of the game. So yeah I thought his performance was excellent – won us a lot of fouls, he nicked a lot of balls, he stopped a lot of potential attacks and then defended the box when he needed to.

“I just felt second half as a team we just needed to show a little bit more composure [as we did] first half and just make a few passes to get us up the pitch and we just didn’t really have as many attacks as we would like but again sometimes it’s like that and you’ve got to dig in and make sure you get a clean sheet and I thought we certainly did that as a team.”

Leonard arrived at Millwall initially on loan in August 2018 before signing permanently in January for a then-club record fee from Sheffield United.

The defender has had his fair share of injuries since arriving at The Den but is very popular with the fan base.

Having been on the bench for the first three games of this season, Leonard has started the last five since the 1-0 win over Stoke City.