GARY Rowett has explained that he put Zian Flemming on the bench as part of a decision to try and disrupt Leeds United tactically.

There were some raised eyebrows when the Dutchman was not named in the starting line-up for the Championship clash, the first time that has happened since a 1-0 home loss against Reading in August 2022.

The 25-year-old has yet to hit the heights of last season when he scored 15 goals and was Millwall’s star player of the season.

Rowett said Flemming, who was subbed on in the final 35 minutes of the 3-0 defeat, has had a “tough summer” and that there is “a lot of pressure” on him to be the Lions’ talisman.

Asked about Flemming’s absence, the Millwall boss said: “It was tactical. I felt as though the two advanced midfielders might give us a little bit more mobility against Leeds who want to drag you out of areas to then open space up for the forwards.

“I think leaving Zian out is going to create a little bit more of a headline than some of the other players but I genuinely felt like he’s had a tough summer, he’s had a lot of pressure put on him now to almost be the player that gets us back into form this season.

“I just felt it would be easier for him on a day like today coming on for the last 30. Obviously he wouldn’t feel that and I’m sure he wouldn’t think that way but moving forward he’ll have the chance to just step back and go again.

“I think him and Bradders [Tom Bradshaw] last season after 10 games had one goal between them. We didn’t start so well last year either and it’s something we’re keen to make amends for.”