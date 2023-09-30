GARY Rowett has expressed his concern with Millwall’s inconsistency as he reacted to the Lions’ 3-0 loss to Swansea.

A penalty by Jamal Lowe in the first half and goals by Matt Grimes and Mykola Kukharevych condemned Millwall to their third defeat home defeat in five league games this season.

The campaign has also seen the London club produce impressive performances against the likes of Middlesbrough on the opening day of the season and Rotherham United earlier this month.

And Rowett said he is concerned by the fluctuations in performance levels.

He said: “We’ve been too inconsistent so far this season. We’ve been inconsistent not just in quality but also in effort. And I think that’s probably the one that’s disappointed me the most. I felt today a little like the Norwich game we weren’t competitive enough off the ball and that’s something that’s been a hallmark of our performances for a long time. So certainly don’t want that to creep in as the norm for us as we can’t afford to do that.”

Of the game itself, he added: “Goals change moods. Goals change feelings in stadiums. Goals change players’ confidence levels. And it shouldn’t do but that’s just how the game is sometimes. I thought we started too passively, I thought we allowed Swansea to move the ball.

“They move the ball well and they make it difficult but I thought [Matt] Grimes … he’s as good as any midfielder on the ball and every time you go and press him, he just plays round it. He’s very, very good at it. It gave us a little bit of problem first and foremost. But again sometimes at 0-0 you have to ride those little moments and the first goal was a really poor penalty to give away from where the ball was and from the situation that we were in.

“So to go 1-0 down of course is not an ideal position. We actually responded quite well to that, I thought we actually got in some good areas and in some decent positions without really having a clinical edge to us. I think that was the factor today, we just didn’t quite have that clinical edge when we did get those chances or we did get shots around the edge of the box.

“And then even at 1-0 we changed formation a couple of times and even at 1-0, I felt that if we went on and got that next goal, that the game would turn and change. We obviously concede a pretty poor goal, the second goal, and we’re now 2-0 down and I think from there on I didn’t really like the way we responded. We’ve had a habit at times of conceding goals and showing our frustration rather than fight until the last season of the game.

“And again we had some big moments. Nissy had a good chance, Dunc had a good chance. We had some other good moments where we get into great positions but without that goal it gives you nothing to be able to chase with and nothing to lift the mood and the atmosphere and to get the players on the front foot.

“And then probably the third goal sums it up. We give the ball away, they end up crossing the ball, the lad’s free in the box and heads it in. Certainly three very poor goals from us to concede.”