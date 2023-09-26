MILLWALL’s injury problems have taken a turn for the worse after Tom Bradshaw and Murray Wallace were ruled out of Saturday’s game against Swansea City.

They join the Matija Sarkic and Shaun Hutchinson on the sidelines while Kevin Nisbet and George Honeyman are edging towards fitness and could play a role in the next match.

Bradshaw has a hamstring issue after colliding with West Bromwich Albion’s Semi Ajayi in the Lions’ last game and could be out until the next international break.

While Wallace has also picked up a groin issue that is expected to keep him out for at least a week.

On Bradshaw, Millwall manager Gary Rowett said: “Bradders just felt his hamstring before he went into a challenge. We hoped it was a dead leg type of scenario but I think he felt something just before he went into it. Thankfully, it’s not too serious but it’s another thing that makes that player potentially unavailable. We have seen them come back quite quick but with the international break two weeks away, it’s going to make it very easy to just leave those players until the end of the international break rather than force them back for the last game.”

He added on Wallace: “Nothing too serious with Murray but when you’ve played quite a lot of games in quick succession and you’ve been physically extended within those games – Muzza’s the sort of player where you’re having to play the full period of the game – so if you’re talking about 100 minutes in some of the games, that’s what he’s having to play.

“So to play the best part of 100 minutes at a high intensity with three games in six days, it’s not easy to do. So he just felt a little bit stiff and sore and he had a minor injury that’s going to keep him out for the next week or so. It’s a bit of setback but at least it’s not too serious, and you get quite a few of these at this stage of the season, other teams have something similar.”

In better news, Rowett is hopeful that Nisbet may return by Saturday after the Scottish striker picked up an ankle issue in the 3-0 win over Rotherham United.

The Lions boss said: “We’re hoping Nissy can be patched up and get him out there. I think the good news is that has been the feeling from the specialist. He can get out there and try and get on with it. Now of course, that means he could get out there and not be able to get on with it but at least he’s not out for four weeks. He can crack on and see where he gets to so hopefully he’ll be available [for Saturday].”

While George Honeyman, who hasn’t been seen in a Millwall shirt since being substituted off in the opening pre-season game against Gillingham with a quad muscle problem, is also nearing a return.

Rowett said: “George Honeyman is one where he’s been slowly integrated into training because he’s been out for a while. In an ideal world, he would get more minutes training. He’d get some minutes with the likes of the under-21s. But I think when you have a bit of an injury situation, you have to look at can he be available. So I think he’s one with that, with a good week of training, we can have a look at [and think] ‘could he give us 20 minutes off the bench?’

“I think he’s fit enough to do that but of course match tempo just teases a little bit more out of the players and sometimes you put a player at risk if he’s not quite ready for that. So he’s certainly one in our thoughts and he’s been great to have back around training anyway because he’s a really positive character around training so hopefully we’ll also get an opportunity for him to be back among the squad.”

Hutchinson’s recovery from a calf issue that he picked up against Birmingham City has been slower than hoped and he is likely to be out until after the international break.