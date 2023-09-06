GARY Rowett said he wants to maintain the continuity of training during the international break – but added some players will get a “breather”.

Seven Millwall stars have been called up to their countries but the rest of the squad remain at the club.

The Lions don’t play again until September 17 and while Rowett is keen to give some players a rest, he said he will be otherwise be ploughing on with his training plans to keep the team in tip top shape.

The Millwall manager said: “We won’t have too many [around] because it’s probably the most internationals we’ve had in one group, so I think there’s the potential for about eight players to be away with some youth internationals as well. So it will leave us with very few numbers.

“The key for me is to do the work with those numbers. To give some of those players a little bit of a breather who have played most of the minutes since pre-season, not just the league fixtures, so all in all you’re looking at 12, 13 fixtures by the time we get to the international break.

“But there’s not too much that will be different. It’s early in the season, it’s the first one, so you still want that continuity of training, you still want to be improving areas. So that will be the plan.”