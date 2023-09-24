GARY Rowett admitted he was happy to see Jed Wallace on the bench for West Brom – so the former Millwall star could not give his defenders the runaround.

The 29-year-old was surprisingly absent from the team sheet at The Hawthorns yesterday as Baggies boss Carlos Corberan rung the changes from the midweek 2-2 draw at Watford.

Also missing for West Brom was their top scorer so far this season John Swift.

Both Smith and Wallace would be introduced in the final 13 minutes as the impressive Jeremy Sarmiento and the dangerous Matt Phillips made way.

And Rowett, who was Wallace’s boss for almost three years until the midfielder left The Den in the summer of 2022, was glad the midfielder was only allowed a limited window to wreak havoc in a game that eventually finished goalless.

The Lions boss said: “I’ll be really honest – I was quite pleased Jed didn’t play, just because I know what he can do. But I don’t decide what West Brom do or what they play but there will be reasons behind Carlos not playing someone like Jed and Swift.

“I’d imagine it’s to freshen it up and to do that in a week like this maybe stops them getting injuries. We haven’t freshened it up very much and we end up picking one up.

“We all know the quality Jed’s got so to see him only come on at 75 minutes or whatever it was, I was certainly very happy.”

Wallace arrived at The Den initially on loan from Wolverhampton Wanders in January 2016 before making another half-season loan move a year later again to The Den.

Not long after making the move permanent, Wallace quickly established himself as Millwall’s ace in the hole, a talisman able to win games with flashes of quality.

He would play 260 times for the Lions, scoring 42 goals and registering 49 assists.

Despite becoming a fan favourite in south-east London, Wallace left for West Brom last year after his Millwall contract expired.

He made himself unpopular with some fans after his effusive celebrations at The Den last October when he set up Swift’s opener in a game West Brom would lose 2-1.

But relations seemed to have cooled since then with Wallace applauding the travelling fans and them clapping him back at the conclusion of yesterday’s draw.