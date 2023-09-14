GARY ROWETT has challenged his Millwall players to harness the “powerful” atmosphere at The Den to help overcome Leeds United.

It is set to be a lively encounter in the stands between two fanbases that have history and will almost certainly turn up the volume in south-east London on Sunday.

Asked if he thought the atmosphere could be a factor, Rowett said: “Yeah but I think the Leeds fans are also a big factor for their team. The combination of Leeds and Millwall I think will be a great atmosphere, there’s always a bit of rivalry there.

“If we can get on top in the game and we can create that little bit of momentum and an atmosphere like that with a full crowd at The Den, it’s always a powerful thing. What we’ve got to do is we’ve got to use that. It’s only a good thing if we perform well and play a little bit like we did against Stoke – use that initiative and atmosphere.

“That will be something we try to do but unfortunately in football you have another team that are trying to negate what you’re trying to do.

“Daniel [Farke] is a manager I’ve come across a lot of times, he’s a really good guy, very good manager and he’ll be looking to get their season on track as well.”

The match comes as Millwall deal with a sudden spate of injuries that will leave Rowett needing to make changes to his team.

Matija Sarkic, Shaun Hutchinson, Joe Bryan and George Honeyman are all dealing with fitness issues at the moment while Casper De Norre has only recently returned after a back problem.

The absence of some first-team stars against Leeds United will give a chance to some squad players to stake a claim in the side.

And Rowett believes they will be up for the challenge.

He said: “I’m pretty confident. You’re talking about very good players who have played lots of football either here or at different clubs. That’s what you have a squad for. You don’t want to have to make those changes, you want to try and pick your strongest team but nowadays it’s never about the eleven. It’s about 20 players essentially that are ready to make their mark.

“If you look at the first game of the season, the team goes out and works really hard and then two young players come on and win us the game [against Middlesbrough].

“It’s about that impact, it’s about those players ready to come in and perform and that’s what it’s always been about. Whichever eleven players get the shirt, it’s their responsibility to go out there and perform well enough to win the game and we know it will be a tough game.”