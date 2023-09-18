GARY Rowett said he saw “good moments” as he analysed the full debuts of Ryan Longman and Allan Campbell against Leeds United.

The pair were signed on deadline day and both made substitute appearances in the game away at Birmingham earlier this month.

And they both started yesterday as Longman came in at left wing-back as Millwall battled injuries across their backline while Allan Campbell surprisingly played in the hole instead of Zian Flemming.

Longman, on loan from Hull City, and Campbell, on loan from Luton Town, were both eventually subbed off in the second half during the 3-0 defeat.

Rowett said: “Yeah I thought they both haven’t had much game time. That was a challenge I had at 60 minutes – I knew they wouldn’t get through the 90. So I suppose at that point you have a decision to take them off or do it another 10 minutes later.

“I thought Longy has played at left wing-back a lot for Hull so some people maybe felt he was out of position but actually that’s a position he’s played a lot and I thought he looked pretty comfortable. And Allan’s the same. He hasn’t played a lot this season, he hasn’t played loads of minutes pre-season so probably take a bit of time to get up to speed.

“I thought Casper and Allan at times, good moments first half, I thought Longy some good moments, Brooke [Norton-Cuffy] the same. So again I don’t want to sit here saying ‘I’m really pleased with the performance, we’ve lost 3-0’ but I thought there were some encouraging moments with it. What we’ve got to do is not make the mistakes and create some bigger chances in the game.”