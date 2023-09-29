GARY ROWETT believes the challenges faced by the newly-promoted Premier League sides shows the gulf between England’s top two tiers – but it does not put him off the prospect of going up.

Burnley and Sheffield United achieved automatic promotion from the Championship last season before they were joined by play-off winners Luton Town.

All three sides occupy the relegation spots in the top flight after failing to win any of their opening games.

Sheffield United also suffered the heaviest league defeat in their 134-year history last weekend weekend as they fell to an 8-0 loss against Newcastle United.

Asked about the promoted trio’s struggles, Millwall boss Rowett told NewsAtDen: “I think it just shows the depth of the challenge. I think it shows you the size of the challenge. First and foremost, every team in this division wants to get out of it and into the Premier League.

“When you watch the Premier League and the quality in there, you see teams that comfortably got out of our division last season and then they’re struggling to get any sort of a win. I think it just shows the quality and the gulf of the task you’re trying to achieve.

“But listen, it would be nice to have that problem. But I’m sure I won’t be any different to any other manager in this division in that you want to try and get out the division first. It’s interesting to watch and interesting to see how those teams develop and how they cope with that challenge and see which ones can overcome it and which ones might not.”

Millwall are targeting their first return to the top flight since 1990 but face a scrap in a very competitive and unpredictable league.

The Lions came very close to making the play-offs last season but blew a 3-1 half-time lead against Blackburn Rovers and lost 4-3 in the final game of their campaign.