GARY Rowett said Kevin Nisbet’s injury “looks quite bad” after the striker appeared to turn his ankle against Rotherham United.

The 26-year-old went off not long into the second half after slipping on the touchline and appearing to hurt himself.

Medical staff assessed him before he walked off gingerly and was replaced by Duncan Watmore.

Millwall won the game 3-0 but there was concern from fans over Nisbet who could now potentially miss the trip to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Speaking after the game, Rowett said: “Nisbet I think – I’ve just watched it again down there – and there’s no one around him and he just almost turned his ankle. It looks quite bad but I don’t know until a couple of days [later and it] settles down. I’d imagine he’s going to be out for certainly the weekend and depending on scan results then we’ll see.

“It didn’t look great but again it’s impossible for me to say at this moment in time.”

There was better news regarding Brooke Norton-Cuffy after the right wing-back – who enjoyed another strong performance – was also subbed off after receiving treatment.

Rowett said: “Brooke was a bit of cramp so his wasn’t too much of a concern. He’s like [Ryan] Longman, he hasn’t played loads of football. I think you can see two or three just getting their feet with game time and game minutes.