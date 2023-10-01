GARY Rowett has revealed how Kevin Nisbet and Murray Wallace bounced back from injuries so quickly.

The pair were expected to not be able to make yesterday’s disappointing 3-0 defeat against Swansea City but both started the game after picking up knocks.

Wallace was subbed off in the final 10 minutes while Nisbet played the full 90 and had multiple opportunities to grab a much-needed goal for the Lions.

Speaking after the game, Rowett said: “Yeah Muzza came in on Tuesday and he felt as though he could train Thursday and be okay for the game. He was initially ruled out for two or three weeks but certainly responded quite well to treatment and felt okay. Got through and I think I took him off towards the end but that was just tactically trying to get more energy down the sides.

“And Nissy was fine. He’s been told just strap it up and crack on really so there’s no physical reason why he couldn’t get through really. Very difficult today as I had to keep him on as at the moment [he’s] the only really recognised no.9 we’ve got and he’s going to share that burden.

Rowett also mentioned Tom Bradshaw, the Millwall striker missing with a hamstring issue picked up against West Brom last week.

The Lions boss added: “Hopefully Bradders is not too bad, he might not be out for too long. Maybe the Hull game he might have half a chance so again slightly better news on the injury front but not too concerned about that at the moment having lost 3-0 at home.”