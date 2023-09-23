GARY Rowett was happy with Millwall’s ability to dig in and claim a point during a difficult game at West Brom.

The Lions clung on for a 0-0 draw after coming under heavy fire during the second half as the Baggies improved the longer the game went on.

But their revival came only after Zian Flemming had a first half penalty saved. West Brom would go on to strike the woodwork twice and Matt Phillips forced Bartosz Bialkowski into a goal line save.

Rowett said: “It’s never an easy place to come. I think they’ve got a good side, particularly at home. They’ve got good players. The likes of Swift and Jed Wallace to be able on as subs is a nice luxury to have.

“I thought first half we were excellent. I thought we kept and moved the ball well. Created them some problems and at home you expect the pressure to be on you and you’d expect to have to defend a lot. I thought we looked quite comfortable and then we got the penalty.

“Clearly you expect to be 1-0 up just because of the nature of that situation – I’m sure Zian will be disappointed to not add his second goal in two games – but the keeper saved it and it sort of gave them a little bit of a lift.

“I don’t think they necessarily caused us massive problems but I felt certainly second half we struggled a little bit. They changed formation – they actually almost kept Sarmiento really high and wide on the left and Phillips high and wide on the right and it pinned our five back. So we decided to change formation to a four, there was no point having five defenders marking three.

“It helped us gain a little bit more stability but it didn’t necessarily allow us to get out and I just thought our use of the ball and our bravery second half was not enough to get us on the attack but sometimes you have to dig in the Championship to get a point and a clean sheet and I thought we did that fantastically well.”