GARY Rowett has spoken highly of Ryan Longman after the Hull City loanee’s exciting performance in the 3-0 win over Rotherham United.

The 22-year-old opened the scoring with a vicious effort and provided plenty of attacking thrust throughout the evening.

The display built upon what fans saw on his full debut against Leeds United, when he was one of Millwall’s better players in the left wing-back role.

Asked about Longman’s potential, Lions boss Rowett said: “He’s a young player, I think he’s 22 years old. We bought him in for his versatility. You know he can play left wing-back, right wing-back, he can play up front.

“He can play anywhere, sort of, in that attacking area. He’s just a really good footballer, he’s an intelligent footballer. I think he’d be a great addition.

“He’s a good character as well. I think his family are from this neck of the woods so I’m sure getting back home and back down south I think probably gives a player a more settled feeling.

“And hopefully he can build that confidence and help us out. We have a lot of other players that haven’t that opportunity yet. People like Wes Harding hasn’t had that opportunity yet. He would have played against Leeds had Ryan not been available for the wing-back role because Muzza would’ve stepped forward and he’d have slotted in.

“So that’s what we need. We need players who are ready, we need players that are going to come into the team and do the job when it’s required.”