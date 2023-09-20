GARY ROWETT was impressed with the fight and quality his players showed against Rotherham United – but insisted he is not getting carried away with the result.

Millwall swept aside the Millers and won 3-0 thanks to goals from Ryan Longman, Zian Flemming and Tom Bradshaw.

The Lions also spurned a number of other opportunities during their most dominant and convincing display of the season.

Speaking after the match, Rowett said: “Tonight it was about the performance and at 85 minutes I was more concerned at trying to keep a clean sheet than taking any sort of plaudits.

“The players worked hard today. It’s never easy at the weekend when you lose 3-0 in a game that I didn’t think we deserved to lose 3-0 but you still have to come out fighting and show some spirit. What I liked today was we showed a bit of spirit, we had a bit of fight, and we actually showed a bit of quality too and I thought as a complete performance, it was up there with many of the better games I’ve had since I’ve been here.

“We moved the ball well, we maintained attacks, kept putting them under pressure without just putting the ball in the box or just getting two or three corners, I felt we created quite a lot tonight.

“With a little bit more quality on the finishing we might have had a few more goals. Ryan Longman showed he has that ability to go both ways. He can cut inside make the defender, he can then take it outside as well and when you’ve got that ability it’s hard for the defender one v one to know what you are going to do, but he just opened the space up, faded outside, cut inside and then let it go.

“Slightly different finish to the other day where the [Leeds United] keeper saves it, this just had every bit of power on it and it was always destined for the far corner which is nice to see.

“Zian [Flemming] and Bradders [Tom Bradshaw], nice for them both to get on the score sheet. I thought both of them were excellent tonight for different reasons and in different ways. They were the main protagonists last season in terms of goals, so it was nice to get both of them off the mark.

“We passed the ball we were patient, we still looked to go in behind and attack quickly, but we kept it at the right times and that made it very hard for Rotherham to build anything against us.

“I felt Casper [De Norre] was excellent in that respect, just kept receiving the ball and getting into good positions and I thought he was outstanding tonight.

“I spoke about it in the dressing room, it’s one game, we aren’t getting carried away. In some ways if I take out the Norwich and Leeds games where the opposition have got loads of quality and can do that to any team, I think all the other games have been fairly even and I think that’s where we’ve been in the Championship for a while.

“We’ve normally come out on top in a lot more of those even contests than what we’ve ended up losing and I thought today was the same. We responded but we responded in a way where we didn’t allow Rotherham to really create anything or put us under pressure, that’s the bit I like the most the performance tonight.”