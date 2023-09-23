GARY Rowett believes it won’t be easy for Millwall to “replicate” the dominance they showed against Rotherham United when they kick off at West Bromwich Albion later today.

The Lions comfortably dispatched their Yorkshire opponents on Wednesday night and could have had more goals than the three Ryan Longman, Zian Flemming and Tom Bradshaw produced.

But West Brom promise to be a far more difficult challenge as Millwall look for back-to-back wins for the first time since March.

Rowett believes keeping Flemming and Bradshaw among the goals could be key to keeping the momentum going.

He said: “I think the challenge is always the same. I think we’ve done that for four years and it’s the next little bit. So you’re going to places like West Brom and it’s going to be hard to just replicate the performance as easily as that. So hard work, find that little bit of consistency in individual performances and the team performance.

“Getting the likes of Zian, Bradders confident and scoring and flying is a big factor for us always. But we’ve got other players who can take that burden. And that’s one of the reason why I play that formation because at times you can get two attacking players down the side, you can get two strikers, you can get two attacking midfielders.

“So essentially, you’ve got six players that could go and attack and make things happen and, every now and again, our centre backs went and joined in as well.

“But I think against teams like Leeds sometimes that opens up a little bit too much space and you’ve got to find the right balance. So hard work, mentality, and this division is not easy. You can go and play well and still lose a game in the next outing.”

Tomorrow’s game at The Hawthorns is Millwall’s first 3pm away kick off since the opening day of the season and so far on their travels the Lions have demonstrated a mixture of form.

Rowett’s side impressed with the win at Middlesbrough, desperately underwhelmed on their trip to Norwich City and battled hard for a point at Birmingham City earlier this month.