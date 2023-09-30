GARY Rowett says he is aware of the threat that Swansea City could pose Millwall – despite the Welsh side only having a single win so far this season.

It took Michael Duff’s team eight attempts to secure their first three points of the season last week as they beat fellow strugglers Sheffield Wednesday.

But, speaking at his pre-match press conference, Rowett said he still believed the Swans, who lost manager Russell Martin to Southampton in the summer, could pose problems as they undergo a stylistic change under Duff.

He said: “Micheal is going to impart his own style on the team and he’s imparted a style that, of course, when you’ve been almost a total possession team, taking risks all over the pitch, I think a lot of managers would go in there and want maybe a slightly better balance.

“But I think what you’ll see is a little bit of a blend from the team. You’ll see them try and improve their defensive aspects like any team would but try and retain that ability to move the ball. When you’ve got people like [Matt] Grimes in there that can move the ball so effectively and so technical, regardless of how you play, you still have a similar type of threat.

“So yeah I don’t expect them to be completely different to what they’ve been but also I can see where Michael is trying to put his own stamp on it. And sometimes that takes a little time but of course after winning their last game you would expect them to be doing it with more confidence and belief. And that’s something we have to see as dangerous and make sure we respect.”

Rowett added that he was aware of the ability of their individual players, including Bournemouth loanee Jamal Lowe, who he has previously been interested in acquiring.

“I think you’re always aware of opposition players’ skills. Jerry Yates has an ability to get in behind and use that movement to get into those areas. Jamal’s a player we know a lot about, he’s one we’ve tried to sign on several occasions and not quite managed to do that.

“I think every Championship team has those types of players, I don’t think you necessarily have to do anything extra special other than defend diligently and defend well. We’ve not long played Leeds who probably have four or five players with that capability so you’re always thinking in those terms, especially when you’ve got someone like Matt Grimes with that forward pass. We wouldn’t do anything special to try and compensate it but at the same time we’re also aware of what we need to do to stop any of Swansea’s forward players.”

Rowett also gave an update on Nisbet, who missed the 0-0 draw with West Bromwich Albion after hurting his ankle against Rotherham United.

The Lions boss, who will take charge of his 194th Millwall game tomorrow, said: “He’s done some training with us again. It’s really assessing how he feels and how confident he feels. But he certainly wanted to get out there and try to train and he got through fairly good amounts so far.

“Sometimes as a player, when I look back at my own career, there were very few times I felt 100% fit. You manage things, you play through things. When the game starts, a lot of the time adrenaline gets you through.”

While Nisbet could potentially make the game, his strike partner Tom Bradshaw, defenders Shaun Hutchinson and Murray Wallace and goalkeeper Matija Sarkic are definitely out.

And Rowett was asked by reporters about the the top of the Championship table where an interesting picture has already emerged.

The top three – Leicester City, Ipswich Town, and Preston North End – have built a gap to the chasing pack after just eight games.

Asked whether he fears a team like the table-topping Foxes, who have won seven of their eight games, running away with the league, Rowett said: “In some ways, as an ex-Leicester player, it’s nice to see them doing so well after dropping down into the Championship, particularly after they miraculously won the league it then feels ridiculous that they are in the Championship.

“I’ve been impressed with the way they’ve gone about things. It doesn’t worry me at all because there’s always one or two of those teams that go and blast away and look like they’re going to go. And I don’t necessarily see us competing with teams like that. I think for us it’s that next little batch that you don’t want to get away from, you want to be in that mix.

“But again there’s 38 games left, there’s a long way to go and for us it’s slow and steady hopefully wins the race. It’s just keep building, keep trying to improve, keep trying to get better. And as a team we’ve usually improved as a season has gone on after being slow starters.”