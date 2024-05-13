RYAN Leonard was the runaway winner in the weekly NewsAtDen man of the match vote.

Every week we ask fans for their vote on who was Millwall’s outstanding player in a single game, whether the Lions win, lose or draw.

Leonard, who won the official player of the season award with Millwall, also impressed NewsAtDen readers on a week-by-week basis.

He made 35 Championship appearances during the 2023-24 season and was voted man of the match on 15 separate occasions.

It means in any game where Leonard appeared, there was a 42 per cent chance he would be the most impressive performer for NewsAtDen voters, underlining the 31-year-old’s value to the Lions.

Casper De Norre came runner-up in his debut season, picking up our man of the match award on seven occasions.

During his extended stint in goal during the first half of the season, Bartosz Bialkowski was voted man of the match three times during what proved to be his final campaign with Millwall.

He was drawn in third place alongside Danny McNamara, who also picked up three NewsAtDen awards and won the last one for his performance at Swansea City on the final day of the season.

Japhet Tanganga, Matija Sarkic and Brooke Norton-Cuffy all won the man of the match award twice each.

While the single winners this season were Duncan Watmore, George Saville, Billy Mitchell, Zian Flemming, Ryan Longman, Shaun Hutchinson, Aidomo Emakhu and Jake Cooper.