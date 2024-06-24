RYAN Leonard has put pen to paper on a new Millwall contract, the club have revealed.

The 32-year-old had already triggered an extension in his previous deal that meant he would stay at The Den this season but this new contract further cements his place with the Lions.

Leonard was Millwall’s stand-out performer during the previous campaign and was awarded the player of the season award after the final home match of the season.

Ryan Leonard won the player of the season award last season

He made 37 appearances in all competitions during the course of last season, largely playing as a centre-back in the back three initially before switching to right-back under Neil Harris.

Leonard was initially signed as a midfielder from Sheffield United in 2018 but his versatility has seen him adopt different roles in the team. He has made 165 appearances in his six years at The Den.