RYAN Leonard has spoken his excitement of returning to his boyhood club Plymouth Argyle as Millwall gear up for a huge test in Devon tonight.

Frustration has grown among the fanbase over some recent performances but the Lions will be looking to lift the mood and bounce back from the weekend defeat against Swansea City.

The game represents a chance for Leonard to return to the side where he spent his youth career before launching himself into the world of professional football.

And while he is focusing mainly on delivering the three points, Leonard is also looking forward to playing at a club that means a lot to him.

Speaking to NewsAtDen last week, the 31-year-old said: “I’m really excited to go back. I think I’ve not played there for seven or eight years now since I played there with Southend. But I’m really excited. It’s a club that’s close to my heart. I was there from eight to eighteen, all my family live in the area, I did all my youth teams there.

“And they’ve had a decent start to be fair. I think they’re going to be really strong at home. It’s not an easy place to go and obviously it’s a long journey for most teams. I know they’ve come off a good result at home on Saturday [the 6-2 win over Norwich City] as well so I think it’s going to be, like every game, a really tough away game for us.

“They’re going to be good at home, they have been the last few years, especially the year they got promoted. For me, on a personal note I’m really excited to go back there, see the club and Home Park.”

Despite Millwall’s inconsistencies, Leonard has enjoyed a really solid season playing on the right on Millwall’s back three.

The player is also very popular with the fanbase and has topped the NewsAtDen man of the match vote in four of the last five matches.

Meanwhile, manager Gary Rowett has urged his players to bounce back immediately from the 3-0 defeat to Swansea.

Speaking after the game on Saturday, the Lions boss said: “We have to respond. We have to respond every game, particularly when you’ve lost. But I’d like to see us respond also when we’ve won or drawn. We had a little run coming into this game, I think we’d won two, drawn one, and lost one to a very good Leeds side.

“I’d expect us to use that little bit of momentum and that consistency and that little run of games to kick on again, especially in a game like this at home. But it just feels a little bit this season at the moment like every time we take a step forward, we seem to get a whack and take two steps backwards.

“It’s only us who can do something about that. We’re the only ones that can respond in a positive way and whichever team I put out on the pitch on Tuesday night are going to have to compete. Because, like I said, Plymouth are going to have that edge about them of a team that want to prove something every time they take the pitch and we certainly need to make sure we more than match that.”

Shaun Hutchinson, Tom Bradshaw and Matija Sarkic are all expected to be missing due to injury.