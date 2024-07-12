RYAN Leonard said he does not feel any extra pressure to replicate his high standards from last season.

The 32-year-old returns to training having just delivered his best campaign in a Millwall shirt and picking up the player of the year award.

Last month, Leonard also signed a new contract to underline his commitment to the Lions.

And with Millwall’s pre-season kicking into gear in the coming weeks with friendly games on the horizon, he said his long experience in football has helped him keep his feet on the ground.

Ryan Leonard has been back in training alongside team-mates over the last few weeks. Image: Millwall FC

He told NewsAtDen: “I’m a little bit older now and I’ve been around quite a bit so for me it’s a case of seen it and done it. I’m just looking forward to going again.

“I don’t really see the extra pressure because I put that on myself every season and every game anyway. For me on a personal level, I just want to try and pick up my form from last season and improve on that.”

Leonard said he and the players had been “chomping at the bit” to get back to Calmont Road and they are now eagerly awaiting the warm-weather training camp in Spain at the end of this month.

He said: “It’s something that we all look forward to. Obviously we see each other most days but I think you can never replicate when you go away and get to know [the new signings] and all the staff and players come together.

“It’s nice to have that bonding time and going away and training in the hot weather, which can help fitness-wise.

“We have two games out there this year which will be tough but we all enjoy the training and the games.”

Japhet Tanganga has become Millwall’s second signing this week as the Lions finally got moving in the transfer market. The first signing, striker Macaulay Langstaff, arrived at The Den on Monday and Leonard had a good first impression of the former Notts County man.

He said: “He seems like a really good lad to be fair. We’ve only met him one day but we’ve read a lot about him in terms what he’s done the last few years.

“He’s had a brilliant couple of seasons at Notts County so we’re all really excited to play with him and embrace him into the football club and for him to get involved in Millwall.

“I think he’ll be someone who will do well for us. He’s going to work hard and the more times he can play well and put the ball into the back of the net, the better.”

England’s Euros semi-final clash with the Netherlands took place on Wednesday night and most of the Millwall squad would have been cheering on the Three Lions – but not Dutch midfielder Zian Flemming.

Speaking on Tuesday, Leonard said: “It’s been hit and miss but as long as they win games and get through, people will take that.

“Obviously we’ve got the Netherlands on Wednesday and we have a few people interested in that in our squad. Zi is very vocal about how much he thinks the Netherlands are going to win so it’s going to be an interesting evening.

“It’s been enjoyable although probably not the most entertaining games at times. But if you win the next two matches and they’re two boring games, everybody in the country would take that. As long as the lads keep winning games, who cares really?”

Flemming would have been left disappointed by the outcome as a late Ollie Watkins winner saw England reach the Euros final at the Netherlands’ expense on Wednesday night. They will now face Spain on Sunday.