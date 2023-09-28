RYAN LEONARD believes Millwall’s recruitment has been getting “better and better” every year as they look to finally crack their dream of Premier League promotion.

The 31-year-old has been at The Den since August 2018 and has seen the Lions come close to making it into the play-offs on multiple occasions.

A busy summer in the transfer window has left Millwall looking poised to challenge again after some exciting players joined the team and are now beginning to flourish.

And fan favourite Leonard, who has played an important role in the back three so far this season, is impressed with what he sees.

He told NewsAtDen: “Every year it seems to be getting stronger. We seem to be bringing in better and better players each year. That’s not to say a couple of years ago our squad wasn’t good because it was strong. Look at what the manager has built, we’re knocking on the door to the play-offs every single year. We’re climbing the table each year.

“I think this year the manager has bought in some really good players again. Obviously, we’ve kept hold of a lot good players as well, which always helped. We’ve got 20-21 players now that are quite capable of coming in, playing games and starting in the team.

“You look at the first game [against Middlesbrough] for example, and Rom [Esse] Aidomo [Emakhu], two young lads came in, scored and got an assist, done really well and those two have been key for us even though the last few games they haven’t had a lot of minutes. But they’re going to come into their own. They’re two really good young players, they work hard in training, I think they’re going to be a really successful part of our season.”

Millwall’s biggest issue at the moment are injuries, with two of Leonard’s defensive colleagues Shaun Hutchinson and Murray Wallace out at the moment. Goalkeeper Matija Sarkic also who faces months on the sidelines.

Leonard has a history of injury issues and says the squad work hard to “rally” around crocked players.

He said: “I’ve had like three or four years where I’ve struggled with long-term injuries and it’s mentally one of those where it’s hard to get yourself around it. The first couple of weeks is probably the hardest I would say. To get your head in the right mindset to think right, now I’ve got a period of time where I’ve got to get back fit. I have to get back on the training pitch before I can even get involved with the team. [Injuries are] part and parcel in football but it doesn’t make it any easier even though it’s part of the game.

“I think that’s where the squad comes in. You’ve got to get around the lads and rally around them. We did it with George Honeyman and Honey’s nearly back now. It’s always hard because you’re kind of on the outskirts because you’re not training, you’re not travelling. You’re working in the gym by yourself at times and it takes a lot of mental strength to come back from those long-term injuries.

“It’s something we all go through and we all need to rally around those players that are struggling and we just need to get them through.”