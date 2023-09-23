RYAN LONGMAN is hoping to be Millwall’s Jack-of-all-trades as the Lions’ small, injury-hit squad look to mount another challenge for promotion.

The 22-year-old came in for the crocked Joe Bryan at left wing-back on the weekend and was among the best performers for Millwall in their 3-0 defeat to Leeds United.

He then took that one step further on Wednesday night, producing a swashbuckling display against Rotherham United and hitting a wonderful opening goal in a 3-0 win.

Fans should not be surprised to see the star, on a season-long loan from Hull, pop up in plenty of different positions throughout the season.

Longman is proud of his ability to adapt and be useful across the pitch but admits it has positives and negatives.

Speaking before Wednesday’s night game, Longman told NewsAtDen: “I think I can play multiple positions, I’ve had good stints in different positions. I had a good stint at Hull at left wing-back where I’d never played before. Obviously played there the other day [against Leeds] and had a decent game. I can play up front, in a two, done that before. I can play on the wing, which is probably my normal position if you want to say that. I can do a few positions.

“I think just through the academy, managers looked at me differently throughout the stages of going through the ranks and just said ‘ah, I can see you playing here or I see you playing there’. And I never really cemented an actual position.

“Which could be a good thing and a bad thing at the same time. It’s one of them where it’s good for a gaffer where you could potentially can play more minutes but on the other hand you haven’t really got that position where it’s like: you’re going to play there this season. It works both ways.”

Longman is committed to bringing his own brand of exciting, attacking football to The Den.

And former Brighton youth player Longman wants to go further and bag plenty of goals and assists.

He said: “Hopefully, everyone saw on Sunday [against Leeds], I’m positive, want to put crosses in, want to put the ball forward, want to create chances. Obviously I’m an attack-minded player and I want to get some shots off and score some goals.

“[It’s about] just being positive and enjoying football and going out there and expressing myself. I’m not here to pass back all the time or defend, I want to do what I’m here to do, go forward and impress and get the fans off their seats. I’ve just got to take it game by game.”

Longman made his first appearance a day after signing as he came off the bench in the 1-1 draw against Birmingham City at the beginning of September.

The two weeks during the international break gave Longman a chance to settle in at his new club and regroup after being involved in a typically hectic transfer deadline day.

He said: “Hopefully it won’t happen again! It was crazy to be honest. One minute you’re there and then next minute it’s ‘you’re going back down south’.

“I’m from down here [London] anyway so it was a bit of an easier transition but I can see how it is harder for other players on the last minute of deadline day to get all their stuff from one place and move it all.

“The football is fine, because it’s sort of like a normal schedule. You’ve moved club but you’re training the next day and then you go and play – it’s a normal week schedule. It’s off the field where it’s all like ‘I need to back up there to get all my stuff.’