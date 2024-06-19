NEIL Harris has discussed the impact the death of Matija Sarkic will have on fans as he reflected on the goalkeeper’s passing.

Sarkic died last week at the age of just 26, leaving supporters at Millwall and beyond shocked and saddened.

He only spent a single year at The Den but the outpouring of love and the tributes left outside of the Lions’ stadium have illustrated how much his passing has affected fans.

Harris believes the close proximity of a goalkeeper to diehard fans in the stands allows the bond between them to grow quicker.

Neil Harris has been reflecting on the impact on fans after the tragic events of the last few days

Speaking at a press conference earlier today, the Lions boss said: “When I came back on February 22, only Ipswich rivalled us for success in the league over the last 13 games. We did it through various forms on the pitch but off the pitch we did it with camaraderie, banter, hard work and that was driven a lot by the goalkeeping department and the reliability of the goalkeeper.

“In the morning, [Sarkic] was one of the first players in with a beaming smile on his face and a radiance about him. And a presence at six foot four, six foot five in the training ground. And reliable for me.

“We’ll miss his presence, he was a huge part in what he achieved. But that’s for us internally, me and the players and the immediate football staff to appreciate and understand, but also for the fanbase.

“Mati was only with the football club for a season. But you have to understand in football that – the Cold Blow Lane in particular and the away fans in particular that travel to every game – they will build a rapport with a goalkeeper more than anybody else in a short space of time because he’s the one that’s closest to them. Which can be a negative when you’re in the firing line but it can also be a real positive in that you take real praise.

“During my tenure, Mati took huge praise for his performances and his reliability and his body language and everything about him. And that is what’s been hard-hitting for the fans in this – he’s the person who stands closest to them.”

Millwall’s players return to pre-season training next week and face their first friendly against Gillingham in less than a month’s time.

Harris said plans are still being finalised on how to properly pay respect to Sarkic over the following weeks.

He said: “[Plans are] still in the infancy stage, it’s still very raw for us. The funeral was Monday, the memorial service was on Tuesday. It’s still very raw and we’re still finalising the final fixture of the pre-season schedule and we’re still waiting for the [Championship] fixtures to come out to see if we’re home or away [on the opening day].

“Of course, there will be moments for us to pay our respects to Mati and for us to remember him together on the pitch and in the terraces. That’s ongoing. Give us a little time on that but there will be clarity and we’ll try to get the balance right.”