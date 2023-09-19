GARY Rowett has revealed his frustration after injuries continued to disrupt Millwall’s start to the season.

Goalkeeper Matija Sarkic is expected to be out for 12 weeks, the club have revealed, after he sustained a quad injury that forced him to pull out of international duty.

Bartosz Bialkowski is expected to continue on in goal.

Club captain Shaun Hutchinson is also out while Joe Bryan remained sidelined for the weekend defeat against Leeds.

Casper De Norre missed a couple of games earlier this season while George Honeyman is yet to appear in this campaign after injury in the opening pre-season game against Gillingham.

Rowett said: “It’s very frustrating but that’s the life of a manager and the life of a football club. We’ve worked hard to get people available and build a squad that we think can be really competitive.

“I think we’ve got the smallest squad in the division or the equal smallest squad in the division so of course when you run that small you can’t afford four-five key injuries and that’s been the disappointment so far.

“We’ve struggled a little bit with that continuity, we’ve struggled to keep that same back five. We’ve struggled to keep that same team and just build.

“I’ve been at the stage of a season like this where I haven’t made one change in six games. At the moment I’ve made a lot of changes and that’s partly down to results as well. But I think continuity is something that you have to get and let players build a little bit of confidence in their performances and that’s certainly something that’s in the back of my mind.

“What we need to start doing is getting a consistent team, a consistent line-up if we can and hopefully we get consistent line-ups with it.”

Rowett added that he was unsure if Bryan would be back in time for the Rotherham game tomorrow but was more optimistic regarding Brooke Norton-Cuffy, who “turned his ankle”.

He said: “I was hoping Joe would be back for the Leeds game but didn’t quite make it so hopefully a few more days recovery and work and he’ll be available, but I’m still at this moment not quite sure.

“I think Brooke sort of turned his ankle a little bit but I don’t anticipate that will be a massive problem. Yesterday the players were in for recovery and didn’t do anything out on the pitch of course so this morning [Tuesday] we’ll see where everyone is but I don’t anticipate having to make too many enforced changes through injury.”