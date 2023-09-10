MATIJA Sarkic believes a short loan stint of just seven games at Stratford Town helped put him on the road to the top.

The 26-year-old had been struggling for regular football but credits that one 2018 loan move to a club who are currently in the Southern League Premier Division Central with turning things around.

Now Sarkic is Millwall’s first-choice goalkeeper and impressed fans with one stunning save late on in a 1-0 win over Stoke City.

He also provided some mid-match entertainment in the Lions’ last league game against Birmingham City when he gave away a penalty before saving it moments later.

None of this might have been possible if not for the brief stay at Stratford Town when Sarkic was at Aston Villa.

Speaking about his loan moves, Sarkic told NewsAtDen last month: “They all had their own positives. There were a lot of learning curves in every loan and every loan has been character building, an opportunity to learn and improve. I guess the one that helped me kick on the most would be Stratford.

“My first loan was Wigan when I think I was 19. And I didn’t play apart from a few cup games and it might have been the wrong loan at the time. And after that I played a few games and stayed at Aston Villa.

“And then I had a season without playing any games, just under-23s, so for me to go and get first-team games was difficult, so I had to take a few steps back. So I went to Stratford-upon-Avon and played seven games and I just climbed from there.

“I went to Havant & Waterlooville and played one game and then was called back because of an injury at Villa.

“And then it took me to another step and I went to the SPL with Livingston where I actually took a bigger step and thought ‘okay, I can actually play at first-team level’.

“From there I went to League One Shrewsbury, then Birmingham, then Stoke and now here. I think Livingston was the one where it was like ‘okay, I can do it at this level’. That’s what made me take that big step, but the one that set it off was Stratford.”

Millwall are currently sweating on Sarkic’s fitness after the keeper was forced to withdraw from international duty with Montenegro due to injury.