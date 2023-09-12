GEORGE Saville has recalled an awkward moment he had with Jose Mourinho during his time at Chelsea.

The Millwall midfielder spent much of his youth career at Stamford Bridge as one of a number of talented young stars in the Blues’ academy and development squads.

While Saville never quite made a breakthrough into the first-team, he did spend time with senior squad members at the 2012 Club World Cup in Japan after Chelsea won the Champions League the same year.

Manager Roberto Di Matteo was sacked in the months following the European triumph with Rafa Benitez taking interim charge until the end of that season.

Mourinho would then return to the club for his second spell not long after, leading to an uncomfortable but funny exchange when Saville bumped into some senior players before a first-team meeting.

He told Millwall’s podcast Wall Talk: “I remember that summer I came in and they [some senior players] were in the corridor and Mourinho was in charge.

“The English lads are all going into the meeting and I’m obviously a really young lad. They’ve seen me and we’re all having a nice chat, as you do. And Mourinho walked past with a dead-straight face just looked at me, didn’t say hello, just looked to me and said: ‘what are you still doing here?’

“And I was like ‘woah’. You know you could feel heat. And the English lads were like ‘leave him, he’s alright.’ I honestly felt that small. I was like – that’s hurt. It’s stuck with me since. I can never let it go.”

Saville got the chance to reminisce with the Portuguese boss several years later when the midfielder’s club at the time, Middlesbrough, drew Tottenham, the side Mourinho had recently taken charge of, in the 2020 FA Cup third round.

Saville said: “When I was at Middlesbrough, we played Tottenham in the FA Cup and we drew at the Riverside and then played them at their new stadium [in a replay].

“And I shook his hand and I was like ‘do you remember me?’ And he actually said ‘yeah, I do’ and was actually friendly. I said: ‘Do you remember that [moment] in the corridor?’ And he didn’t care or didn’t know but I still had to get it in. But he was really nice about it.

“At the time he might have been joking or whatever but because of the way it came across…”

The 30-year-old also reflected on Millwall’s notorious 4-3 win against Leeds United in January 2018.

The Lions had not won away from home all season but their extraordinary victory that day – which saw them come from 3-2 down in the final minutes of the game – triggered a run of six away wins in a row, equalling a club record.

Saville remembered the moment the game swung in Millwall’s favour when he was on the receiving end of a crunching first half tackle from Liam Cooper.

The Leeds defender was sent off in spite of Saville’s attempts to exaggerate how hurt he was not quite going to plan.

He said: “So we’re playing Leeds away, I don’t know what the score was at the time. Liam Cooper, the centre-half, has taken a big touch and I’ve nicked it off him and he’s just come through me.

“I pre-empted it as I’ve seen it come and he’s caught me late but it’s not hurt me. But I’m rolling on the floor and one of the lads says ‘stay down, stay down’ as he can see the magnitude of what’s going on. So I’m grabbing my left ankle, rolling around and milking it.

“PT’s [Paul Tanner, head of medical] has come running on and he’s treating my other ankle. Without looking, I’m like ‘PT, it’s my left ankle.’

“So he’s rubbing my right ankle and I’m thinking ‘PT, it’s the left one’. It got to the point where I literally, you can see it on the camera, I just sat up and said: ‘It’s my left ankle!”

“And then he went ‘oh, you should have just told me.’

“That’s in my top five games easily, off the top of my head, that’s right up there.”